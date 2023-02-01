Three Big Foot fall athletes to continue their academic and athletic careers in college

Three Big Foot High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, to continue their academic and athletic careers in their respective sports in college beginning in the fall 2023.

Football

Jax Hertel, a running back and linebacker on the Chiefs football team, will be continuing his career on the gridiron at linebacker at Northern Michigan University located in Marquette, Michigan.

“I’m super excited and I can’t wait to get there,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Hertel is currently undecided on what his major will be, but he said he has been looking into kinesiology, sports management or something along the lines of exercise science with the potential to become a personal trainer.

Hertel had an outstanding career on both sides of the ball for the Chiefs where he was a three-time first team running back and a first team, All-Region and honorable mention All-State linebacker.

In nine games played this past season, he finished with 124 rushing attempts for 1095 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry and 121.7 rushing yards per game. On defense, he totaled 59 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, according to https://www.wissports.net/. His junior season was just as impressive tallying 1,228 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns at running back and totaled 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Career stats

Running back: 385 rushing attempts, 2,855 yards, 21 touchdowns.

Linebacker: 121 solo tackles, 186 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two sacks.

“I want to get as much playing time as I can my freshman year,” Hertel said. “Off the field, I just want to build relationships with everyone, have a lot of fun with the guys, and try and get as many wins as possible.”

Tennis

Jameson Gregory, who was outstanding on the tennis court for the Chiefs the past four years, will be continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She plans go into pre-dental with plans to eventually become a dental hygienist.

“I’m very excited and it will be a good fresh start from high school and everything,” Gregory said. “I’m excited to do it on the tennis team.”

Her career record as a singles tennis player at Big Foot in a span of four years was an incredible 81-39. In her final season, she had an overall record of 15-14, including a sixth place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Tennis Championships with her doubles partner Josie Giroux.

Records by year

2019: 26-19.

2020: 22-2.

2021: 18-4.

2022: 15-14.

“On the court, I want to get as many wins as possible and definitely get a higher position on the team,” she said. “Off the court, I just want to stay focused in school and do well academically.”

Football

Keaton Munter, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Chiefs this past season, will also be continuing his athletic career on the football field at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Munter will continue his football career on the defensive side of the ball and play cornerback, where he tallied 41 total tackles in his high school career.

He plans to major in communications.

“On the field, I’d like to work my way into a starting role freshman year,” Munter said. “Off the field, I’d like to carry at least a 3.5 GPA.”

12 photos from Big Foot's football game against Whitewater Brady Wilkins and Donald Hearn Max Doubek Christian Lavariega Big Foot's defense celebrates Big Foot defense Donald Hearn Donald Hearn Donald Hearn Jax Hertel Keaten Munter Will Wojcik

3 photos from Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis matchup against the University School of Milwaukee Jameson Gregory Lauren Decker Lauren Decker