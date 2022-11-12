Lake Geneva Badgers girls swim team places 8th at the WIAA Girls Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships

The Lake Geneva Badgers Co-op girls swim team came away with a top 10 finish, placing eighth at the WIAA Girls Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“It (state championships) went well,” Badger head coach Allison Whowell said. “Our girls have high expectations and they swam really well. I think sometimes when they work so hard, they set the bar high for themselves. In many races, we swam faster than we were last weekend (at sectionals). To be here and swim with the best girls in the state is awesome.”

Badger had a total of 98 points.

Not only did the swim team have success, Badger junior Wylde Chupich placed second in the state in the diving portion on Saturday morning with a score of 448.35 just short of the winning score of 461.80 held by Germantown senior Kristina Wittmann.

The relay team of sophomore Aspen Whowell, junior Mackenzie Thomas (Westosha Central), freshman Addison Palmer (Westosha Central) and senior Zoe McNeil (Westosha Central) opened the swimming events with a sixth place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:46.97.

Thomas followed that up a few events later in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.57, placing her in seventh. Palmer came in 14th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58:39. Aspen Whowell had a time of 53:53 in the 100-yard freestyle, putting her in 19th place. Aspen also added a 15th place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.

Badger added another top 10 finish, placing ninth, in the 200-yard freestyle relay with the team of Thomas, junior Kylie Kramp, Nelson and McNeill. Kramp took 22nd individually in the 100-yard backstroke.

The best individual finish for the Badger Co-op swim team came near the end of the meet when Thomas placed fourth overall in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.77.

In the final relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Palmer, junior Cora Singleton, Nelson and Aspen Whowell came in 15th place to close out the Championships as the eighth best girls swim team in the state.

“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” Whowell said. “They’re great supporters of each other, they work hard, and they are always encouraging each other. We have great sportsmanship and just good all-around athletes.”

Final team Results

1. Arrowhead, 338.5.

2. Brookfield East, 285.5.

3. Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial, 196.

4. Middleton, 182.5.

5. Verona Area, 144.

6. Germantown, 131.

7. Brookfield Central, 115.5.

8. Badger Co-op, 98.

9. Appleton North, 94.

10. Muskego, 88.

11. Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 84.

12. Madison West, 73.5.

13. Oregon, 67.

14. Monona Grove, 53.

15. Madison Memorial, 46.

16. Stevens Point, 38.5.

17. River Falls, 35.

18. Burlington Co-op, 31.

19. Eau Claire Memorial, 27.

20. Waunakee, 26.

21. Chippewa Falls/McDonnell, 20.

22. Pewaukee/Oconomowoc, 17.

23. Sun Prairie West, 14.

23. Pulaski, 14.

23. Homestead, 14.

23. Janesville Craig, 14.

27. Green Bay Southwest Co-op, 13.

28. Neenah, 11.

29. Kenosha Tremper, 9.

30. DeForest, 8.

31. Divine Savior Holy Angels, 7.

31. WestAllisCentral/Hale, 7.

33. West Bend West/East, 6.

34. Appleton West/Kimberly, 5.

34. De Pere/West De Pere, 5.

36. Oshkosh West, 4.