Lake Geneva Badgers girls swim team dominates Jefferson/Cambridge

The Lake Geneva Badgers girls varsity swim team doesn’t really have a long season, but so far in the few meets they have had, they have taken full advantage and that remained the case Tuesday night, Sept. 20, defeating Jefferson/Cambridge by a combined score of 120-50.
“The girls did great,” Badger girls head swim coach Allison Whowell said. “They have been training really hard and I know sometimes they don’t always feel the best, but they are being tough and getting out there and racing, which is great to see.”
Badger swimmer MacKenzie Thomas, a junior, set a Badger pool record Girls 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 24.20.
“She has been having a great season so far,” Whowell said. “
Whowell noted that they have put a lot of emphasis on lifting, weight training and getting in the gym, which she believes has had a positive impact on the girls from an individual standpoint and as a team.
“It’s also making them feel pretty tired, but I think it’s really benefitting our team a lot.”
Badger varsity swimming results
Event 2: Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
First place: Junior Kylie Kramp, Thomas, senior Addisyn Nelson and senior Zoe McNeill: 1:53.94.
Third place: Junior Lucy Pether, sophomore Abbey Leach, freshman Addison Palmer and junior Mila Funk: 2:03.49.
Fourth place: Senior Hailey Mraz, freshman Olivia Wiechert, freshman Eloise Zabowski and sophomore Brianna Hamel: 2:09.95.
Event 4: Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Second place: Sophomore Aspen Whowell, 2:06.20.
Third place: Junior Cora Singleton, 2:06.65.
Fourth place: Senior Aleksa Salter, 2:20.45.
Event 6: Girls 200 Yard IM
First place: McNeill, 2:26.75.
Second place: Mraz, 2:44.94.
Third place: Freshman Makenna Strebe, 2:45.34.
Event 8: Girls 50 Freestyle
First place: Thomas, 24:20 (new Badger High School pool record).
Second place: Kramp, 26.80.
Fourth place: Salter, 27.69.
Event 10: Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
Second place: McNeill, 1:06.63.
Third place: Nelson, 1:07.19.
Fourth place: Strebe, 1:17.19.
Event 12: Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
First place: Aspen Whowell, 55.85.
Third place: Wiechert, 1:00.06.
Fifth place: Mraz, 1:05.46.
Event 14: Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
First place: Palmer, 5:34.42.
Second place: Kramp, 5:50.53.
Third place: Pether, 6:14.40.
Event 16: Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
First place: McNeill, Aspen Whowell, Singleton and Thomas: 1:42.59.
Third place: Leach, Strebe, Wiechert and Salter: 1:49.49.
Fourth place: Funk, Hamel. freshman Abigail Nosalik and freshman Eloise Zabowski: 1:56.37.
Event 18: Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Second place: Nelson, 1:04.62.
Third place: Pether, 1:10.06.
Fourth place: Leach, 1:10.47.
Event 20: Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
First place: Thomas, 1:06.41.
Second place: Singleton, 1:13.52.
Third place: Palmer, 1:15.82.
Event 22: Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
First place: Aspen Whowell, Strebe, Singleton and Nelson: 3:58.50.
Second place: Salter, Mraz, Pether and Zabowski: 4:13.07.
The Badgers will be back in the pool facing off against Whitewater Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Whitewater High School.