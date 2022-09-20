 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva Badgers girls swim team dominates Jefferson/Cambridge

The Badger Girls 200 Yard Relay team of junior Kylie Kramp, junior MacKenzie Thomas, senior Addisyn Nelson and senior Zoe McNeill finished first with a time of 1:53.94 during the meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Lake Geneva Badgers girls varsity swim team doesn’t really have a long season, but so far in the few meets they have had, they have taken full advantage and that remained the case Tuesday night, Sept. 20, defeating Jefferson/Cambridge by a combined score of 120-50.

“The girls did great,” Badger girls head swim coach Allison Whowell said. “They have been training really hard and I know sometimes they don’t always feel the best, but they are being tough and getting out there and racing, which is great to see.”

Badger swimmer MacKenzie Thomas, a junior, set a Badger pool record Girls 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 24.20.

“She has been having a great season so far,” Whowell said. “

Whowell noted that they have put a lot of emphasis on lifting, weight training and getting in the gym, which she believes has had a positive impact on the girls from an individual standpoint and as a team.

“It’s also making them feel pretty tired, but I think it’s really benefitting our team a lot.”

Badger varsity swimming results

Event 2: Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

First place: Junior Kylie Kramp, Thomas, senior Addisyn Nelson and senior Zoe McNeill: 1:53.94.

Third place: Junior Lucy Pether, sophomore Abbey Leach, freshman Addison Palmer and junior Mila Funk: 2:03.49.

Fourth place: Senior Hailey Mraz, freshman Olivia Wiechert, freshman Eloise Zabowski and sophomore Brianna Hamel: 2:09.95.

Event 4: Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Second place: Sophomore Aspen Whowell, 2:06.20.

Third place: Junior Cora Singleton, 2:06.65.

Fourth place: Senior Aleksa Salter, 2:20.45.

Event 6: Girls 200 Yard IM

First place: McNeill, 2:26.75.

Second place: Mraz, 2:44.94.

Third place: Freshman Makenna Strebe, 2:45.34.

Event 8: Girls 50 Freestyle

First place: Thomas, 24:20 (new Badger High School pool record).

Second place: Kramp, 26.80.

Fourth place: Salter, 27.69.

Event 10: Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

Second place: McNeill, 1:06.63.

Third place: Nelson, 1:07.19.

Fourth place: Strebe, 1:17.19.

Event 12: Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

First place: Aspen Whowell, 55.85.

Third place: Wiechert, 1:00.06.

Fifth place: Mraz, 1:05.46.

Event 14: Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

First place: Palmer, 5:34.42.

Second place: Kramp, 5:50.53.

Third place: Pether, 6:14.40.

Event 16: Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

First place: McNeill, Aspen Whowell, Singleton and Thomas: 1:42.59.

Third place: Leach, Strebe, Wiechert and Salter: 1:49.49.

Fourth place: Funk, Hamel. freshman Abigail Nosalik and freshman Eloise Zabowski: 1:56.37.

Event 18: Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

Second place: Nelson, 1:04.62.

Third place: Pether, 1:10.06.

Fourth place: Leach, 1:10.47.

Event 20: Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

First place: Thomas, 1:06.41.

Second place: Singleton, 1:13.52.

Third place: Palmer, 1:15.82.

Event 22: Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

First place: Aspen Whowell, Strebe, Singleton and Nelson: 3:58.50.

Second place: Salter, Mraz, Pether and Zabowski: 4:13.07.

The Badgers will be back in the pool facing off against Whitewater Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Whitewater High School.

