Lake Geneva Badger swim team continues to dominate, swims away from Jefferson/Cambridge

The Lake Geneva Badger boys varsity Co-op swim team had dominated their Southern Lakes Conference dual competition in 2022, and they picked up right where they left off starting in 2023 on senior night, defeating Jefferson/Cambridge 121-44 Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Badger has outscored their competition 359-128 in three conference meets.

“This was our last home meet of the season, the last home meet for the seniors and it was extra special,” Badger head boys swim coach Steele Whowell said. “It was parent night as well, so being able to honor and thank the parents and just honoring the seniors was great. Most of them have swam for four years and this meet was just about giving them a good sendoff.”

Seniors Evan Langelund (Big Foot), Kal Kramp, Cole Mackay, Xuhao Chen and Tommy McEnany were all honored during the meet, thanking their parents and the team. While doing that, McEneany even made it a point to thank his “non-existent girlfriend” in the crowd.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year and a lot of strong leaders on the team,” Whowell said. “But these guys really stepped up, especially the captains (Kramp and Evan Langelund). They have done a great job leading the team and setting the example day in and day out.”

Badger varsity individual results

Event 2: 200-Yard Medley Relay

First: Freshman Hunter McKittrick, freshman Travis Warren, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), junior Costa Scocos, 1:53.47.

Third: Junior Maxx Roberts, sophomore Dawson Schultz, junior Isaac VanDeBerg, sophomore Marcus Salter, 2:28.23.

Fourth: Junior Will Payne, McEneany, Chen, freshman Caden Singleton (Westosha Central), 3:24.34.

Event 4: 200-Yard Freestyle

First: Noah Langelund, 2:01.89.

Second: VanDeBerg, 2:16.14.

Third: Warren, 2:17.15.

Event 6: 200-Yard Individual Medley

First: McKittrick, 2:21.47.

Second: Scocos, 2:23.73.

Third: Junior Brody Covert, 2:35.88.

Event 8: 50-Yard Freestyle

Second: Mackay, 25:36.

Third: McEneany, 26:18.

Fourth: Roberts, 26:55.

Event 10: 100-Yard Butterfly

First: Noah Langelund, 59.63.

Second: Schultz, 1:07.38.

Third: Salter, 1:08.26.

Event 12: 100-Yard Freestyle

First: McKittrick, 51.53.

Third: Mackay, 56.83.

Fourth: Warren, 1:01.78.

Event 14: 500-Yard Freestyle

First: Schultz, 6:05.76.

Second: Roberts, 6:12.64.

Fourth: McEneany, 6:34.04.

Event 16: 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Second: Noah Langelund, Covert, VanDeBerg, Payne, 1:51.91.

Event 18: 100-Yard Backstroke

First: Evan Langelund, 1:01.03.

Second: Kramp, 1:01.62.

Third: 1:08.74.

Event 20: 100-Yard Breaststroke

First: Evan Langelund, 1:18.12.

Third: Kramp, 1:24.90.

Fourth: Covert, 1:30.04.

Event 22: 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

First: Scocos, Covert, Schultz, Salter, 3:50.93.

Second: Evan Langelund, Kramp, Mackay, McEneany, 3:54.92.

7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Caden Singleton Brody Covert Hunter McKittrick Noah Langelund Maxx Roberts Isaac VanDeBerg Marcus Salter