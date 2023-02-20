The Lake Geneva Badger Co-op boys swim team won the Southern Lakes Conference Championship for the fourth straight season with almost an entirely new group and new head coach, placed third at sectionals, and rounded out the 2022-2023 season with a 33rd place finish at the 2023 WIAA Boys Division 1 State Meet Saturday Feb. 18, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“This year we brought four guys, three of which who have never been to state before,” Badger head boys swim coach Steele Whowell said. “A big focus for us was just getting there and trying to get the relays in after doing so well at sectionals. The whole team swam lights out at sectionals, so they were just excited to be there at state. It was a fun meet, a fast meet with a lot of state records going down, so it was a great experience for our guys to see swimming like that at such a high level.”

The Badger relay team of senior Kal Kramp, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), freshman Hunter McKittrick and senior Evan Laneglund (Big Foot) took 18th in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:40.78.

“Both Kal Kramp and Noah Langelund had lifetime best splits (swimmer’s intermediate time in a race) in the relay, which was awesome,” Whowell said. “With Kal being a senior and a captain and finish his high school career going to state having not been there his previous three years is really cool. And for Evan Langelund swam great in his individual races and both relays, which was a great way to finish his high school career.”

Individually, Evan Langelund placed 10th in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 21.55 and 20th individually in the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 53.09. McKittrick had a time of 53.27 in the same event, putting him in 22nd.

“For Hunter (McKittrick) to experience state as a freshman was awesome,” Whowell said.

In the final event of the night, the 400-yard Freestyle Relay, the boys placed 22nd with a time of 3:23.36.

Team scores

1. Middleton, 288.

2. Arrowhead, 211.

3. Madison Memorial, 180.

4. Homestead, 174.5.

5. Madison West. 158.

6. Brookfield Central, 116,5,

7. Muskego, 116.

8. D.C. Everest, 108.5.

9. Oregon, 104.

10. Madison East/La Follette, 97.

11. Cedarburg, 90.

12. Hudson, 79.

13. Sun Prairie East, 73.

14. Bay Port, 64.

15. Franklin, 56.

16. Sun Prairie West, 46.

17. Neenah, 42.

18. West Bend West/East, 33.

19. Racine Case Co-op, 29.

20. Greenfield Co-op, 23.

21. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 23.

22. Verona Area, 21.

23. Wauwatosa West/East. 19.

24. Stevens Point, 18.

25. Beloit Memorial, 17.

26. Kenosha Tremper, 15.

27. Sheboygan North/Kohler, 14.

28. Janesville Craig, 13.

29. Monona Grove, 11.

30. Oshkosh Co-Op, 11.

31. Kenosha Indian Trail, 9.

32. Badger Co-op, 7.

33. Appleton North/East, 7.

34. Menominee Falls/Hamilton, 6.

35. Waukesha North Co-op. 6.

36. Green Bay Southwest Co-op, 5.

37. Burlington Co-op, 5.

38. Hartford Union/Slinger, 4.

39. Marshfield, 3.

40. Milwaukee King Co-op, 2.

“It was a great season overall and we pretty much hit every goal we set for ourselves,” Whowell said. “I had a great group of guys and I couldn’t really ask for more. Winning conference and taking third at sectionals was a huge deal for us. To see all our guys finish this season with lifetime best times at sectionals and seeing all their hard work pay off, I was super happy for them. This season exceeded my expectations and I’m excited for the future.”

7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Caden Singleton Brody Covert Hunter McKittrick Noah Langelund Maxx Roberts Isaac VanDeBerg Marcus Salter