Badger swimming places 4th at Beloit Invite, 1st against Whitewater

The Lake Geneva Badger boys Co-op swim team had another dominant outing in the pool on Tuesday, Dec. 20, securing another conference victory and first place finish against Whitewater.

The Badgers won all but one event in the conference meet.

Results from the Dec. 21 meet against Whitewater

200-yard Medley Relay:

First: Freshman Hunter McKittrick, senior Evan Langelund, sophomore Noah Langelund, senior Kal Kramp, 1:49.86.

200-yard Freestyle:

First: Sophomore Marcus Salter, 2:04.90.

Second: McKittrick 2:05.06.

Third: Sophomore Dawson Schultz, 2:13.11.

200-yard Individual Medley:

First: Evan Langelund, 2:10.32.

Second: Noah Langelund, 2:17.06.

Third: Junior Costa Scocos, 2:30.63.

50-yard Freestyle:

First: Mckttrick, 23:57.

Second: Kramp, 24.64.

Third: Senior Cole Mackay, 25.62.

100-yard Butterfly:

First: Evan Langelund, 58:45.

Second: Scocos, 1:06.69.

Third: Mackay, 1:06.86.

100-yard Freestyle:

First: Junior Brody Covert, 58.24.

Previously on Dec. 17, the Badgers competed at the Beloit College Events Invitational where they placed fourth overall as a team behind Waukesha South/St. Catherine’s. Verona and Middleton.

Results from Dec. 17 invitational

400-yard Medley Relay:

Seventh: Kramp, Noah Langelund, McKittrick, Evan Langelund, 4:00.98.

200-yard Freestyle:

Ninth: Covert.

400-yard Individual Medley:

Sixth: Noah Langelund, 4:15.54.

11th: Scocos, 5:04.25.

50-yard Freestyle:

Second: Evan Langelund, 22.28.

15th: Mackay, 25.31.

200-yard Butterfly:

Eighth: McKittrick, 2:17.25.

100-yard Backstroke:

Eighth: Salter.

11th: Junior Maxx Roberts, 1:05.88.

500-yard Freestyle:

11th: Covert, 5:51.69.

100-yard Freestyle:

11th: Kramp, 54.42.

14th: Salter, 55:86.

200-yard Freestyle Relay:

Eighth: Sophomore Dawson Schultz, freshman Travis Warren FR, Salter, Kramp, 1:41.98.

100-yard Butterfly:

Second: Evan Langelund, 55.04.

10th: McKittrick, 56.00 4th, Mackay, 1:02.89.

200-yard Backstroke:

Third: Noah Langelund, 2:09.59.

Eighth: Kramp, 2:19.49.

800-yard Freestyle Relay:

Fifth: McKittrick, Scocos, Noah Langelund, Evan Langelund, 8:06.53.

Badger will be back in the pool on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Edgerton.

4 photos from the Badger boys swim meet against Burlington Noah Langelund Brody Covert Costa Scocos Maxx Roberts