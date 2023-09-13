The Lake Badger/Westosha Central/Wilmot Union/Big Foot/Williams Bay Co-Op girls swim team dove into their home pool in front of a packed crowd Tuesday, Sept. 12 against Elkhorn, cruising to a dominant victory over the Elks by a final score of 129-41 in the Southern Lakes Conference matchup.

The Badger varsity team placed first overall in all 22 events, while the junior varsity (JV) team placed first in all but one event on the night.

“I thought this meet went really well,” Badger head girls swim coach Allison Whowell said. “This was like our third meet in a row, so we definitely tried to mix it up for the girls so they could swim in different events.”

The Badgers previously swam at an invitational Wauwatosa East High School against eight other schools on Saturday, Sept. 9. Prior to that, they raced at Burlington against the Burlington/Waterford/Union Grove/Catholic Central/East Troy Co-op swim team back on Sept. 7.

“The season has gone great so far for us as a team,” Whowell said. “We have a great group of girls. They’re really good with each other and they have good sportsmanship. They’ve been really positive and have continued to work really hard.”

Badger varsity swimming results

Event 2: 200 Yard Medley Relay

First: Sailor Whowell, Mackenzie Thomas (Westosha Central), Lucy Pether, Kylie Kramp – 1:53.17.

Second: Aspen Whowell, Abbey Leach, Addison Palmer (Westosha Central), Olivia Wiechert – 1:54.95.

Fourth: Ellaina Nelson, Sidney Kehl, Ellie Zabowski, Ellie Clausius (Big Foot) – 2:12.70.

Event 4: 200 yard Freestyle Relay

First: Addison Palmer, 1:58.28.

Second: Cora Singleton, 2:02.57.

Third: Zabowski, 2:13.88.

Event 6: 200 Yard Individual Medley

First: Sailor Whowell, 2:28.89.

Second: Wiechert, 2:32.66,

Fourth: Ellaina Nelson, 2:46.24.

Event 8: 50 Yard Freestyle

First: Kramp, 26:94.

Third: Julia Braa, 28.66.

Fifth: Kehl, 30.33.

Event 10: 100 Yard Butterfly

First: Zabowski, 1:07.41.

Fourth: Clausius, 1:21.59.

Fifth: Kehl, 1:26.33.

Event 12: 100 Yard Freestyle

First: Sailor Whowell, 56.30.

Second: Pether, 59:51.

Fourth: Alexis Palmer (Westosha Central), 1:05.39.

Event 14: 500 Yard Freestyle

First: Aspen Whowell, 5:22.05.

Second: Leach, 5:51.85.

Fourth: Makenna Strebe, 6:26.11.

Event 16: 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

First: Sailor Whowell, Singleton, Wiechert, Aspen Whowell – 1:43.65.

Second: Addison Palmer, Pether, Leach, Thomas – 1:43.66.

Event 18: 100 Yard Backstroke

First: Addison Palmer, 1:00.62.

Second: Kramp, 1:03.62.

Third: Thomas, 1:04.87.

Event 20: 100 Yard Breaststroke

First: Singleton, 1:11.22.

Second: Aspen Whowell, 1:16.42.

Third: Pether, 1:20.33.

Event 22: 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

First: Leach, Kramp, Singleton, Thomas – 3:52.99.

Second: Zabowski, Alexis Palmer, Nelson, Wiechert – 4:13.05.

Fourth: Braa, Clausius, Julia Mitan, Brianna Hamel (Wilmot Union) – 4:21.45.

The Badgers will be back in the pool at Whitewater Sept. 19 for a double dual against Whitewater and Platteville/Lancaster.

Four photos from the Badger girls swim meet against Elkhorn Abbey Leach Cora Singleton Alexis Palmer Sydney Kehl