The Lake Geneva Badger boys Co-op swim team has done it again, this time winning their fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championship Saturday, Feb. 4, at Delavan-Darien High School.

The Badgers have now won eight conference championships since the 2013-2014 season, with the last four titles coming in the last four seasons dating back to 2019-2020.

While the dominance has continued, this is the first conference championship as head coach that Steele Whowell has won after spending the last two seasons as an assistant under former longtime head coach Glenn Biller.

Badger placed first with 532 total points. Burlington came in second with 414 and Elkhorn finished third with 214 points.

Badger senior swimmer Evan Langelund (Big Foot) was voted swimmer of the meet by all of the Southern Lakes Conference coaches for placing first in the 50-yard Freestyle, 100-yard Butterfly, as well as taking part in the first place finishes in the 200-yard Medley Relay and the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.

Badger results from the conference tournament

200-yard Medley Relay

First: Senior Kal Kramp, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), freshman Hunter McKittrick and Evan Langelund.

Fourth: Sophomore Marcus Salter, freshman Travis Warren, senior Cole Mackay and sophomore Dawson Schultz.

200-yard Freestyle

Fifth: Junior Costa Scocos.

Sixth: Junior Brody Covert.

200-yard Individual Medley

Third: Noah Langelund.

50-yard Freestyle

First: Evan Langelund.

Third: McKittrick.

100-yard Butterfly

First: Evan Langelund.

Second: McKittrick.

Fifth: MacKay.

100-yard Freestyle

Third: Kramp.

Fifth: Salter.

500-yard Freestyle

First: Noah Langelund.

Fourth: Scocos.

Fifth: Covert.

200-yard Freestyle Relay

First: Schultz, Mackay, Salter, Scocos.

Sixth: Junior Maxx Roberts, senior Tommy McEneany, junior Isaac VanDeBerg, Covert.

100-yard Backstroke

Third: Kramp.

Fifth: Roberts.

Sixth: Salter.

100-yard Breaststroke

First: Warren.

Fifth: Schultz.

400-yard Freestyle Relay

First: McKittrick, Noah Langelund, Kramp, Evan Langelund.

The Badgers will compete in the sectional final Saturday, Feb. 11, at Racine Case High School.

7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Caden Singleton Brody Covert Hunter McKittrick Noah Langelund Maxx Roberts Isaac VanDeBerg Marcus Salter