Badger boys swimming continues their success in the pool

Noah Langelund

Badger swimmer Noah Langelund, a sophomore at Big Foot, swims the breaststroke at the Fort Atkinson Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Badgers fini8shed third as a team at the meet. 

 Travis Devlin

The Badger team of senior Kal Kramp, sophomore Noah Langelund, freshman Hunter McKittrick and senior Evan Langelund place first overall in the 200 Yard Medley Relay to begin the dual meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.

The Lake Geneva Badger boys swim team had another dominant performance in the pool on Tuesday, Dec. 13, defeating 124-28. A Badger swimmer placed first in all 10 of the varsity events.

Badger results-First place finishers

200 Medley Relay: Sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), senior Yichen Huang (Wilmot), senior Evan Langelund (Big Foot) and sophomore Marcus Salter, 1:51.84.

200yard Freestyle: Evan Langelund, 2:01.75.

200-yard Individual Medley: Freshman Hunter McKittrick, 2:23.18.

50-yard Freestyle: Senior Kal Kramp, 24.56.

100-yard Butterfly: Kramp, 1:17.44.

500-yard Freestyle: Evan Langelund, 5:21.87.

200-yard Freestyle Relay: Sophomore Dawson Schultz, junior Maxx Roberts, junior Brody Covert, junior Costa Scocos, 1:48.48.

100-yard Backstroke: McKittrick, 59:28.

100-yard Breaststroke: Huang, 1:13.64.

400-yard Freestyle Relay: Salter, junior Isaac VanDeBerg, Evan langelund, Noah Langelund, 3:46.42.

Badger will be in Whitewater for their next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

