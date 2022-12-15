Badger boys swimming continues their success in the pool

The Lake Geneva Badger boys swim team had another dominant performance in the pool on Tuesday, Dec. 13, defeating 124-28. A Badger swimmer placed first in all 10 of the varsity events.
Badger results-First place finishers
200 Medley Relay: Sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), senior Yichen Huang (Wilmot), senior Evan Langelund (Big Foot) and sophomore Marcus Salter, 1:51.84.
200yard Freestyle: Evan Langelund, 2:01.75.
200-yard Individual Medley: Freshman Hunter McKittrick, 2:23.18.
50-yard Freestyle: Senior Kal Kramp, 24.56.
100-yard Butterfly: Kramp, 1:17.44.
500-yard Freestyle: Evan Langelund, 5:21.87.
200-yard Freestyle Relay: Sophomore Dawson Schultz, junior Maxx Roberts, junior Brody Covert, junior Costa Scocos, 1:48.48.
100-yard Backstroke: McKittrick, 59:28.
100-yard Breaststroke: Huang, 1:13.64.
400-yard Freestyle Relay: Salter, junior Isaac VanDeBerg, Evan langelund, Noah Langelund, 3:46.42.
Badger will be in Whitewater for their next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
4 photos from the Badger boys swim meet against Burlington
Noah Langelund
Brody Covert
Costa Scocos
Maxx Roberts
