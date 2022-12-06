Badger boys swim team swims away with huge victory over Burlington

The Lake Geneva Badger boys varsity Co-op swim team opened the season on Dec. 1, sweeping the competition and placing first in the 2022 Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Elkhorn High School with a team score of 233. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, in their first home dual meet of the season, they did it again, swimming away with first place over Burlington by a final score of 114-56.

“One of our goals this year is to win the conference,” Badger boys head swim coach Steele Whowell said. “So far, so good.”

The Badger varsity team was victorious in 10 out of 12 events. The Badger junior varsity team won 59-34.

Badger varsity results

Event 2: Boys 200 yard Medley Relay

First: Senior Kal Kramp, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), freshman Hunter McKitttrick, senior Evan Langelund (Big Foot): 1:47.37.

Third: Sophomore Marcus Salter, freshman Travis Warren, senior Cole Mackay, sophomore Dawson Schultz: 1:57.29.

Fifth: Junior Will Payne, senior Yichen Huang, junior Aaron Toffel (Wilmot), freshman Caden Singleton (Westosha Central): 2:10.13.

Event 4: Boys 200 yard Freestyle

Second: McKittrick, 2:00.91.

Third: Junior Costa Scocos, 2:07.87.

Fourth: Junior Brody Covert, 2:13.43.

Event 6: Boys 200 yard Individual Medley

First: Noah Langelund, 2:16.07.

Second: Mackay, 2:31.16.

Third: Junior Isaac VanDeBerg, 2:37.80.

Event 8: Boys 50 yard Freestyle

First: Evan Langelund, 22:57.

Third: Schultz, 26:03.

Fourth: Warren, 26:83.

Event 10: Boys 100 yard Butterfly

First: McKittrick, 58:52.

Third, Mackay, 1:09.24.

Fourth: VanDeBerg, 1:11.59.

Event 12: Boys 100 yard Freestyle

First: Kramp, 53:52.

Second: Salter, 56:30.

Third: Junior Maxx Roberts, 1:02.70.

Event 14: Boys 500 yard Freestyle

First: Noah Langelund, 5:34.31.

Second: Scocos, 5:49.78.

Third: Covert, 6:08.63.

Event 16: Boys 200 yard Freestyle Relay

Second: Schultz, Mackay, Salter, Scocos: 1:49.37.

Third: VanDeBerg, Covert, Roberts, Warren: 1:50.71.

Fifth: Payne, senior Tommy McEneany, freshman Kyle Ellison, senior Xuhao Chen (Wilmot): 2:07.91.

Event 18: Boys 100 yard Backstroke

Second: Kramp, 1:02.91.

Third: Salter, 1:03.83.

Fourth: Roberts, 1:10.63.

Event 20: Boys 100 yard Breastroke

First: Evan Langelund, 1:06.50.

Fourth: Warren, 1:15.82.

Fifth: Schultz, 1:17.43.

Event 22: Boys 400 yard Freestyle Relay

First: Covert, Roberts, VanDeBerg, Scocos.

“Burlington is a great team and they put together some great races at the conference relay meets (placed second with 216 points on Dec. 1),” Whowell said. “They had some great races here today, so I have to give them a lot of credit. They’re a tough team in our conference and I’m happy to come out of here with a win.”

The Badger swimmers will be back in the pool at home against Delavan-Darien on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.