Badger boys swim team looking to capture 4th straight conference title under new head coach Steele Whowell

The Badger boys Co-op swim team, and the Lake Geneva Badger High School swimming program in general, has had tremendous success throughout its history. The boys team has won three straight conference championships and eight total Southern Lakes Conference Championships since 2008-2009 under former head coach Glen Biller.

Biller retired from the position at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season that ended with the boys placing 15th out of the 39 teams at the WIAA Division 1 Swim and Dive State Championships last year.

Steele Whowell, a former Big Foot-Badger swimmer and a University of Notre Dame swimming alum, takes over as head coach. He was an assistant on Biller’s coaching staff the past two seasons. He is also the husband of the Badger girls head swimming coach Allison Whowell, who he met at Notre Dame.

“The last two seasons with just getting my feet wet with high school swimming as a coach went really well,” he said. “We swept all the conference meets, conference relays and won the conference championship at the end of the (2022) season. Each of the last two years, we have won sectionals. Two years ago, we were favored to win, but last season we were definitely the underdog. We just had great swims from the team and got enough points for us to win sectionals. As a team, I’m proud of the swimmers and how well they did.”

Much of that team from last season has graduated, but Whowell is still confident in this year’s group.

“That’s definitely part of the challenge with graduating eight seniors and seven of them were on that sectional team and many of those kids went onto state,” he said. “It is a bit of a rebuilding year, having graduated so many seniors that were a part of the team, but we have some freshmen coming in and we have a handful of returners as well.”

Two of those returners, seniors Evan Langelund and Kal Kramp, were on the state team last season and have been named team captains for this year.

“They’re both really strong swimmers who are going to help me lead the team this year,” Whowell said. “We certainly have some strong swimmers.”

Whowell said they expect around 20 swimmers on the team this season.

“That is down a little bit from where we have been the last couple years numbers wise,” he said. “We won’t be as deep as we have been, but we have some exciting freshmen coming in that are excited to be on the team. There are some kids in there who are club swimmers that are already strong swimmers and I’m excited to see what they can do and what kind of relays we can put together.”

Whowell said he plans to sit down with the captains and the team prior to the season before setting any permanent goals, but despite not having as many kids as in years past and graduating many contributors from last season, he believes a fourth straight conference championship is well within reach.

“With not having the depth that we have had in the past, winning sectionals might be out of the question, but wining the conference is definitely going to be one of the focuses this year,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot more difficult than it has been, but I think the team can do it.”

Whowell is excited to be in his new position and he’s eager to get the season started with this being his first time as head coach. Despite not having Biller physically by his side this season, he feels confident that what he has learned along with his swimming background will keep Badger swimming for championships.

“Even though I swam my whole life, I’m still relatively new to coaching, and to be full-time coaching with him day in and day out, he taught me a ton. We had a blast and he’s one of my good friends,” Whowell said. “Glen is a great mentor, a great leader and a great guy. I appreciate everything he has taught me, not just about the swimming aspect of it, but managing the team and developing the student-athletes as a whole. I have big shoes to fill with him leaving such a great legacy of winning and success at Badger and Badger swimming, and I’m grateful to be in the position where he chose me to run with it. I hope that I can continue to carry on the tradition. But I also told him not to feel like he’s totally out of it. He lives close by, he coaches my kids at the YMCA and we see each other all the time. He knows that I’ll be bringing him in from time to time to help out, talk to the team, and give me some pointers along the way.”

Badger will open the regular season with a swim meet at home on Dec. 6.