The Lake Geneva Badger boys Co-op swim team placed third overall at the Racine Case sectional Saturday, Feb. 11, with four members of the team qualifying for the Division 1 WIAA State meet scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Seniors Kal Kramp, Evan Langelund (Big Foot), sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot) and freshman Hunter McKittrick were the four members who qualified.

"The sectional went great," Badger head swimming coach Steele Whowell said. "We were super successful and it certainly exceeded my expectations. Everybody swam really well, and every single swimmer swam their best time to date."

Competing in the 200-yard Medley Relay and 400-yard Freestyle Relay at state will be Kramp, Noah Langelund McKittrick and Evan Langelund.

Evan Langelund will compete individually as well in the 50-yard Freestyle and 100-yard Butterfly alongside McKittrick.

Results from the Racine sectional

200-yard Medley Relay

Kramp, Noah Langelund, McKittrick and Evan Langelund placed second with a time of 1:40.37.

50-yard Freestyle/100-yard Butterfly

Evan Laneglund took second place in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 21.50. He also placed fourth in the 100-yard Butterfly right behind McKittrick, who finished with a time of 52.22.

400-yard Medley Relay

Evan Langelund, Noah Langelund, Kramp and McKittrick came in third place with a time of 3:18.02.

"It's super exciting that we got third overall as a team," Whowell said. "Every single swimmer swam great. They were super excited and I was really proud of them."

Team results

1. Muskego 355.

2. Beloit Memorial 318.5

3. Badger 298.

4. Janesville Craig 228.

5. Racine Case 203.

6. Burlington 190.5.

7. New Berlin Eisenhower 171.5.

8. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 106.

9. Kenosha Tremper 86.

10. Janesville Parker 83.

11. Kenosha Indian Trail 80.5.

7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Caden Singleton Brody Covert Hunter McKittrick Noah Langelund Maxx Roberts Isaac VanDeBerg Marcus Salter