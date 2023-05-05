The Williams Bay softball team got on the board early with four big runs in the first at the hands of Evelyn Hamberg and Sarena Brown to keep it within one, but a strong night at the plate by Palmyra-Eagle, including a 10-run seventh inning, led to a 21-4 Lady Bulldogs defeat Thursday, May 4.

Williams Bay falls to 1-13 overall.

Palmyra-Eagle put up five runs in the top half of the first inning, but the Lady Bulldogs battled right back in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out rally.

Williams Bay sophomore Katelyn Mckean, with one out, doubled on a fly ball to left field. Following a groundout to second by freshman Sophia Count, senior Evelyn Hamberg, in an 0-1 count, launched a no-doubter, two-run home run over the center field wall to put the Lady Bulldogs on the board and liven up the team who was awaiting her at home plate with excitement.

The inning continued as junior AnnMarie Cates hit a single on a line drive to right field and freshman Kalie Stanek doubled on a line drive to center field to put runners on at a second and third with two outs.

Just one strike away from the third out of the inning, Williams Bay freshman Sarena came through in the clutch with a two-run double to make it a 5-4 game after one inning of play.

But from that point forward, despite Williams Bay sophomore Bayleigh Kozak adding one more hit later in the game on an infield single to shortstop, it was all Palmyra-Eagle.

The Panthers increased their lead to 7-4 after two inning of play after two runs came across home plate by way of a pair of bases loaded walks. They added another run in the third on an RBI groundout by Molly Nettesheim and two more runs in the fifth on a another bases loaded walk and an RBI groundout by Pressley Koss to make it a 10-4 game. One run crossed home plate on another bases loaded walk in the sixth and Palmyra-Eagle scored 10 more runs on nine hits in the seventh and final inning. The Lady Panthers finished with 14 hits.

Palmyra-Eagle defeated Williams Bay 18-3 in their previous Trailways-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, May 2.

The Lady Bulldogs finished with six hits in the game. Kozak went 1-for-4, McKean went 1-for-3 with one walk and one run scored, and Stanek went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Hamberg went 1-for-3 with her two-run moonshot home run and Brown 1-for-3 with two RBIs, both of which came in the very first inning.

Freshman Sophia Count pitched 2/1/3 innings for the Lady Bulldogs and Brown came over from third base in relief and pitched 4/2/3 innings. Both Count and Brown tallied three strikeouts in the game.

7 photos from the Williams Bay softball game against Palmyra-Eagle AnnMarie Cates Bayleigh Kozak Kalie Stanek Katelyn McKean Loralei Warrenburg Sophia Count Maisie Smith