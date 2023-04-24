A strong night on the mound led by pitchers Ella Kinane and Holly Kynell and a sensational 12-run fourth inning by the Big Foot Chiefs offense led the way to a 14-2 nonconference victory over Delavan-Darien Monday, April 24.

Big Foot’s overall record now moves to 5-7.

“I felt like we had to put the ball in play with small ball to ignite the bats and sometimes bunting on them gets the swings better the second time around,” Big Foot head softball coach Troy Hummel said. “Playing small ball turned into nice doubles and triples, and that gave us the momentum.”

Big Foot sophomore Natalie Klamm led off the top half of the second with a walk, which was followed up by sophomore Karlie Kroening taking one for the team and getting hit by a pitch. In the very next at-bat, her sister, sophomore Kelsie Kroening hit an RBI groundout to score Klamm all the way from second base to make it a 1-0 game.

But the Comets responded in the bottom of the third. After a single and a pair of walks to load the bases, an error by the Big Foot defense allowed two runs to score to put them up 2-1 after three innings of play.

That lead for Delavan-Darien was very brief, however, as Big Foot began to put it all together at the plate.

Karlie Kroening reached on an error, Kelsie Kroening walked, and Kinane bunted and scored both the Kroening sisters due to an error to retake a 3-2 lead. But that was only the beginning.

Junior Mia Nor lined an RBI single to right field to stretch their lead to 4-2. Following a bunt single by freshman Claire Patek, sophomore Lily Wolf, who had four RBIs in the game, hit an RBI double to the gap in the left center field.

Freshman Kate Hummel came up to bat with a runner on second and third and did something you don’t see every day. She launched a three-run inside the park homerun deep into left field that just narrowly missed a typical over the fence home run.

Patek drove in two runs on an error and Wolf capped off the impressive 12-run inning with a three run triple. Big Foot batted around in the inning, sending 16 batters to the plate and had six hits.

Kynell and Klamm hit back-to-back singles in the top of the fifth and Karlie Kroening drove in the final run of the game on a RBI groundout to third.

While the Big Foot offense was unstoppable, Kinane and Kynell stopped the Comet bats. Kinane pitched four innings allowing just two hits, four three walks and struck out three. Both of the runs Delavan-Darien scored were unearned. Kynell came in for the final inning, striking two of three.

“It all comes back to our pitching,” he said. “If we can pitch well, we’re going to stay in games, and that’s like anything in life. We always know we have to play sound defense and we’re going to have to score a lot of runs. We have (Rock Valley) conference games this week and I feel like we can definitely beat those two teams, but we have to play good defense and we have to put the ball in play. If we limit our strikeouts and play good defense, like anything else, good things happen. I’m proud of them.”

Wolf went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Kate Hummel went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kynell went 2-for-3. Kelsie Kroening went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Karlie Kroening had one RBI. Nor had one hit and one RBI, with Patek rounding the hit parade going 1-for-4.

