The High School softball season as a whole may have just ended following the state tournament in Madison from June 8-10, but the Badger, Big Foot, and Williams Bay softball season’s wrapped up in their first round Regional games back on Tuesday, May 23.

Roundup

Big Foot (9-15)

Sophomore Lily Wolf led the Chiefs with a batting average of .436, tallying 36 hits, nine home runs, and 11 doubles. She finished with 26 RBIs and 80 total bases in a span of 23 games. She was also voted team MVP (Most Valuable Player) and selected to the Rock Valley First Team All-Conference team.

Sophomore Holly Kynell totaled 32 hits and 19 RBIs with a batting average of .432. She was awarded a Rock Valley Conference Honorable Mention. Freshman Kate Hummel was named a Rock Valley Conference Honorable Mention and was voted by her team as the defensive player of the year. She finished with 31 hits. Of the 31 hits, Hummel had 20 singles, nine doubles, and one home run.

Sophomore Natalie Klamm had 28 hits, four of which were triples, and was named a Rock Valley Conference Honorable Mention. Sophomore Karlie Kroening also received an honorable mention selection by tallying 19 hits and earned her the team honor of most improved player.

The lone senior from the team, Olivia Patek, finished with 13 hits and her sister, freshman Claire Patek, had 12 hits. Olivia Patek will be pursuing a degree in criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh beginning in the fall.

Kynell pitched in 21 games, finishing with a 6-10 overall record in the squared circle. She totaled 77 strikeouts and allowed 126 hits. Sophomore Ella Kinane had 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

“We were a young exciting team,” Big Foot head softball coach Troy Hummel said. “Next year, we know what it will take to have a winning season. We were an exciting team to watch and coach. I’m proud of them.”

Williams Bay (7-17)

Senior (now graduated) Evelyn Hamberg led her team with 30 hits and 21 RBIs. She finished with 13 singles, 13 doubles, three triples and one home run to earn herself a First Team All-Conference selection. She will be attending Marquette University in the Fall for Pre-Med.

Sophomore Katelyn McKean had 19 hits, junior AnnMarie Cates had 18, and sophomore Bayleigh Kozak finished with 10 hits. Cates was a Trailways-South All-Conference Honorable Mention with 15 singles, one double and two triples. Freshmen Brooke Nickelsen and Kalie Stanek each had 10 hits; freshman Sophia Count had nine, Loralei Warrenburg, junior, and freshman Piper Janssen added eight, while freshman Sarena Brown had seven.

Cates finished with 5-10 record and 66 strikeouts in her 74/1/3 innings pitched.

Badger (3-15)

The Lady Badgers had three wins this season, two of which came in back-to-back games against Delavan-Darien, winning the first game 16-16 and the second 20-5. Their first victory on the season came in a 6-2 win against Burlington on April 18.

