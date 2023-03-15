Troy Hummel, who previously served as the Big Foot head softball coach for three years from 2018-2021, is stepping back into the dugout once again to take the reigns as the Big Foot head softball coach for the second time around.

Hummel comes back into coaching after stepping away in 2020 due his daughter’s GTS travel team commitments (baseball and softball travel organization in Southeastern Wisconsin). He takes over for KC Kroes, who served as the head coach in 2022. The team went 6-14 overall in her one season.

“This past fall our head softball position opened and I decided to get back into coaching,” Hummel said. “Selfishly, my daughter, Kate Hummel, is now a freshmen on the team, so that’s one reason. But I wanted to get our youth program up and running better. As the head softball coach, I’m now able to promote the youth programs a little more and get the high school girls interacting with the younger girls and make it look fun.”

His excitement level couldn’t be higher.

“I’m very excited,” Hummel said. “It was hard for me when my daughter was playing travel ball to just be that parent instead of a coach. I love strategies, I love situational hitting, and I hope to bring an excitement to the program. My goal is to play a lot of small-ball. I think we can improve on bunting and I think we can improve with our aggressiveness on the bases. To me, it’s exciting to be able to instill some of that small-ball that sometimes we forget as coaches and players. It’s an important aspect of the game.”

Hummel previously co-coached baseball at Big Foot for nine years and spent one season as the head coach with former head man Steve Bochat. He then got into umpiring softball/baseball games in the area for nine years prior to his previous three-year stint as Big Foot’s head softball coach. Hummel’s day job for the past 24 years has been a Physical Education teacher at Walworth Grade School, where he still works.

“Elementary kids are the best,” Hummel said. “No matter if they’re having a bad day, the elementary kids still love physical education and gym class. They’re always able to brighten up your day even on a bad day.”

Big Foot only returns three varsity players from a season ago. Returning are senior first baseman/outfielder Olivia Patek, sophomore catcher/shortstop Lily Wolf, a second team all-conference player from last year and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Holly Kynell, who earned all-conference honorable mention in her freshman season.

“With Olivia (Patek) being the only senior on the team, she will be relied on a lot as that leader of the team and being a part of a Big Foot program” Hummel said. “She has been a three-sport athlete at Big Foot, which is rare. I’m thankful that she is staying with softball and finishing out her high school career with us.”

The team projects to have three freshmen, seven sophomores, three juniors and one senior for a total of 14 girls on the team.

“Unfortunately, our numbers are definitely low, which is a concern” Hummel said. “But we have a very loyal group of girls that I have coached in the past through Big Foot Ball and Glove. So, they know my style of coaching and they will give it their all. We will fight to be in the middle of the pack this year in a very challenging Rock Valley Conference. The good news is a lot more girls are playing travel ball in the off-season. This is very important to have success during the High School season and we hope to continue this trend.”

Big Foot will open the season at home with a Rock Valley Conference game against Beloit Turner on Friday, March 24.

