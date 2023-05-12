The Big Foot softball team put up a good fight and had a lead heading into the fourth inning, but Jefferson (16-4) scored 14 runs over the next three innings to come away with a 15-3 victory over the Chiefs Thursday, May 11.

The lone senior for Big Foot, Olivia Patek, was honored before the game.

“Oli has been in the program since tee-ball and is one our neighbors,” Big Foot head softball coach Troy Hummel said. (Olivia) has been a role model for her younger sisters for a long time and she has grown up so fast. I just wish she could slow it down.”

Big Foot sophomore Holly Kynell called Olivia the best senior ever of the 2023 softball team, even if she’s the only one.

“The first day of practice my freshman year, coach told us to find a partner to play catch and she picked me,” she said. “I have known her my whole life and I didn’t think two seasons of high school softball would a form a relationship like we have now, but I’m truly grateful for it.”

Patek will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the fall where she will major in criminal justice.

Once all the happy tears were shed and gifts were exchanged, it was time to play and the game, and Big Foot started out hot.

After Big Foot sophomore pitcher Ella Kinane got out of a jam early in the top half of the first after two Jefferson batters reached base, which brought up the Big Foot offense, an offense that ranks fourth in the Rock Valley Conference in runs scored 117.

Big Foot sophomore Lily Wolf led off the inning with a walk. Freshman Kate Hummel advanced her over to second after a sacrifice bunt towards first. Following a Natalie Klamm lineout, Kynell came through in the clutch with a two-out, RBI single up the middle to center field, scoring Wolf to make it a 1-0 game.

Kynell got the Jefferson offense to down one, two, and three in the top of the second, capped off with a strikeout.

Jefferson was finally able to put a run on the board and tie the game up at 1-1 in the top of the third on a bases loaded walk to Aeryn Messman.

That tie was short-lived for the Lady Eagles, however, as the Big Foot offense went back to work in the bottom of the inning, all of which came with two outs. Kate Hummel hit a double, just missing a home run to left center. In the very next at-bat, Klamm lined an RBI single up the middle and Kynell launched an RBI double into the gap to make it a 3-1 game after three innings of play.

But the Jefferson Lady Eagles, who have only lost four games all year and sits third in the Rock Valley Conference, got hot at the plate and scored six runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three more runs in the seventh led by Breleigh Mengel and Allie Hesse with three RBIs each to take a 12-run lead and untimely the win.

Kynell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Klamm and Hummel both 1-for-2.

“We played loose, played excited, and we kept them off balance for a few innings,” Hummel said. “Once they pulled their starter, they brought in a girl (Ashlyn Enke) that could throw in the high 50’s and low 60’s, which just kind of ended any chance and really slowed us down.”

Big Foot will be ranked as a seventh seed heading into the Rock Valley Conference tournament that will begin on their home field Thursday, May 18, against Delavan-Darien.

6 photos from the Big Foot softball game against Jefferson Claire Patek Ella Kinane Kelsie Kroening Madison Staver Natalie Klamm Olivia Patek