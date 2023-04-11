The Big Foot softball team continued their impressive offensive showing at the plate for the second straight game against Williams Bay on Monday, April 10, defeating the Bulldogs 14-1 in the non-conference matchup.

The Chiefs previously blew out Elkhorn’s junior varsity team 19-2 on April 6.

Big Foot’s offense has outscored their last two opponents 33-3, but Big Foot head softball coach credits the pitching, specifically sophomore Ella Kinane. She pitched five innings allowing just three hits on one run with two walks and seven strikeouts against the Bulldogs. In the game against Elkhorn, she pitched four innings in relief and struck out six without allowing one baserunner.

“It all starts with our pitching and I have said that from day one,” he said. “Pitchers have a lot of pressure on them. If they control the flow of the game, we’re going to be in games. I felt that in our first couple games this year, we have put the bats on the ball well, but we have given up a lot of defensive mistakes, a lot of 0-2 pitches that have gone for base hits and we have given up a lot of errors. If we have one or less error per game and keep our walks less than three, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

As it turns out in this win, the Chiefs only had one error and two base on balls.

Big Foot sophomore Holly Kynell got things started for the Chiefs the top of the first inning with a one out RBI single up the middle to score sophomore Lily Wolf from second base. Two batters later, senior Olivia Patek drove in sophomore Natalie Klamm who got on base by way of a fielder’s choice in the previous at-bat to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Williams Bay freshman Sophia Count hit a triple to right field in the bottom half of the inning, but was unable to reach home plate.

Big Foot freshman Kate Hummel pulled off an attempted suicide squeeze, but beat out the throw to first base to score junior Mia Nor from second base. Kynell, in the very next at-bat, added another run of a fielder’s choice to bring their lead up to 4-0.

Williams Bay senior Evelyn Hamberg, the only senior on the team, got a leadoff single to begin the bottom half of the second inning, but Kinane got two of the next three batters to strike out and one bouncing into a fielder’s choice.

Williams Bay junior pitcher AnnMarie Cates settled in during the top half of the third by getting two straight fly outs and a groundout from the Chiefs to make it out of the inning unscathed.

However, Big Foot began to really pull away in the top of the fourth inning. Freshman Claire Patek led off with a single, which was followed up with an RBI double by Wolf. Kate Hummel singled and Kynell hit a hard ground ball towards third base allowing Hummel to come around to score. Klamm then launched an RBI triple over the left fielder’s head and senior Olivia Patek drove her in on an RBI groundout. The fourth run and final run of the inning came on an RBI single from Kinane to stretch their lead to 10-0.

Big Foot scored four more runs in the top of the fifth. Klamm got her second hit and third RBI of the game on a double, Patek singled in another run, junior Kelsie Kroening hit an RBI single, and Kinane capped the 19 hit game with RBI groundout.

Williams Bay added one run in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the shutout as junior Loralei Warrenburg singled and was brought in after a passed ball during freshman Brooke Nickelsen’s at-bat.

“I’m very proud of them,” Troy Hummel said. “We needed this and it’s nice to be on the other end of this sometimes. I respect Williams Bay, they’re just coming off spring break, and they just caught us at a bad time because we have been hitting the ball well and were due. We came out on fire and we came out on top.”

Wolff and Kroening each went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Kynell, Olivia Patek and Klamm all went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kate Hummel had two hits with one RBI, Nor had one hit and one RBI and Kinane went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Count, Hamberg and Warrenburg each had one hit for the Bulldogs.

