Despite putting 10 hits on the board and outhitting Burlington by five, it still wasn’t enough for the Badger softball team Wednesday, May 3, as they fell to the Lady Demons 4-1 in a game that began in the bottom of the third inning after their previous game back on April 20 was postponed due to inclement weather.

The lady Badgers defeated Burlington 6-2 back on April 18 for their only win so far this season.

“We just need to get the bats going, which has been the moral of the story so far in every single conference (Southern Lakes) game,” Badger head softball coach Chelsea Miller said. “If we start hitting, it’s not until the fifth or sixth inning, so we have to figure out how to get the bats going sooner.”

Heading into the bottom of the third inning, Badger sophomore pitcher Lylla Metcalf had already racked up three strikeouts and freshman Louise Blakely, sophomore Lacey Behm and freshman Danyelle Challe each had one hit.

But with the score all tied up at 0-0 after the first two innings from the previous postponed game, it’s as if the game began in the top of the first.

Metcalf continued pitching the top of the fourth, getting the Burlington batters down in order with the final out coming by way of a swinging strikeout.

The Burlington bats did get going in the fifth, however. Graelen Kwiatkowski led off the inning with a double and quickly advanced to third after a sacrifice bunt by Allie Calkins. Metcalf did get a groundout in the next at-bat, but not without a run coming across home place to put the Lady Demons up 1-0. A couple batters later, Burlington pushed their lead up to 2-0 on an RBI triple by Juliette Bousquet.

Burlington added another run in the sixth on an RBI double to centerfield to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

But the Lady Badger offense followed that up with a hit parade in the bottom half of the inning. Metcalf, Behm and freshman Lilly Butinas all reached base with a single to load the bases. With one out and ducks on the bases juiced, Challe lined an RBI single to left field to score Metcalf from the third to make it a 3-1 game. But unfortunately for the Badgers, while Burlington added one more in the seventh, that’s all the runs they would muster in the game.

“I have a very young team with two seniors, two juniors and the rest are all freshmen and sophomores,” Miller said. “The trend of the season has been focused on growth and developing skills and getting the routine stuff in place. As we go forward into the end of the season, our focus now is on hitting and being aggressive at the plate.”

Challe and Behm each had two hits. Metcalf, Blakely, Butinas, and Kaela Zapadinsky each had one hit. Junior Jazmine Laubringer and senior Mary Schofield also added to the Badger hit total with a pair of singles.

Metcalf pitched a complete game, allowing five hits on the four runs (three earned), two walks and struck out five.

5 photos from the Badger softball game against Burlington Mary Schofield Kaela Zapadinsky Lily Butinas Louise Blakely Emily Hallatt