The Lake Geneva Badger softball team went out in style on senior day in their final home game of the season Friday, May 12, tallying a whopping 20 runs on 13 hits in their 20-5 mercy-rule victory over Delavan-Darien.

Badger hold a record of 3-13 and have one more regular season game remaining against Wauwatosa East Tuesday, May 16.

“We’re happy,” Badger head softball coach Chelsea Miller said. “Everybody was hitting the ball.”

The Badger offense picked up right where they left off in their game on Friday following their 16-6 win over Delavan-Darien on Wednesday, May 10.

Sophomore Lacey Behm lined a two-out triple in the left center field gap to get the rally started in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Lylla Metcalf, who started on the mound for the Badgers, reached base on an error in the very next at-bat to bring home Behm from third. Freshman Lilly Butinas came up to the plate and lined a two-run triple down the line, which was only the beginning of the game of her life so far as a varsity softball player. She finished the game 3-for-3 with two three-run home runs, a two-run triple and eight RBIs.

One of two seniors for the Lady Badgers on the team, Mary Schofield, added to their 4-0 lead in the second with an RBI groundout before freshman Louise Blakeley launched a two-run double towards the gap to make it a 6-0 game after two innings of play.

But the Comets, who came into the game winless with a record of 0-15, had a great inning at the plate, scoring for five runs. It all started with a two-run double by Cassidee Baumeister and was capped off on a three-run triple from Lily Loudon to shrink the Badger lead down to one and make it a 6-5 game.

But Badger came back up to bat and quickly put the game out of reach. Sophomore Kaela Zapadisnky led off the bottom of the frame with a double and eventually came around to score on an RBI groundout by the other senior, Emily Hallatt. Freshman Danyelle Challe hit an RBI single, Behm lined a two-run triple down the line, and Buttinas launched a three-run moonshot home run over the left field wall to bring their lead to 13-5.

The Badgers continued to rake at the plate and score at will in bottom of the fourth. Junior Jasmine Laubringer led it off with a double and scored on another RBI groundout from Hallatt. After Badger loaded the bases, Behm drew a bases loaded walk to make it 15-5. Metcalf added to that with a two-run single to make it 17-5. Butinas came back up to the plate, already with five RBIs, and hit another three-run home blast, her second of the game, to close out it out with their largest victory of the season.

“With this being our senior night, it was kind of strategic choice in hopes to get a victory and we did,” Miller said. “We hope this will be a good warmup before our regional tournament.”

6 photos from the Badger softball game against Delavan-Darien Danyelle Challe Jasmine Laubringer Lacey Behm Louise Blakeley Lylla Metcalf Riley Poppenhagen