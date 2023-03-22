Emily Allen, a 2007 Williams Bay graduate and member of the Bulldogs 2007 WIAA Division 4 State Champion Softball team, is now the new head coach of Williams Bay softball. It’s a program and a team she has loved from the beginning.

“The Bay softball program is kind of in my blood from high school and it was probably my biggest memory,” Allen said. “I want to invest back to the program for what it gave me in those years. It taught me certain values going into adulthood as far as how to handle yourself, how to work hard, be responsible, and be a team player in any situation.”

Allen previously served as a volunteer assistant and as an on-staff assistant with now retired coach Jeff Keuspert, who was the head coach for over 23 years.

“I have learned so much from him (Kuespert), but he has definitely taught me how to be present with the team that you’re given, which you can take with you anywhere in your life” she said. “Here’s the tools that you have in front of you, don’t act like you have more or less than what you have, and make that team better.”

The Bulldogs will return around five players from last year’s team that went 3-16 and will have around five or six freshmen. The lone senior, Evelyn Hamberg, returns after leading the team in RBIs. AnnMarie Cates, now a junior, returns after finishing second on the team in hits, batting average (.451) last year. Sophomores Katelyn McKean, Bayleigh Kozak and Loralei Warrenburg are the other three returners who played and made a significant impact in their freshmen seasons last year.

“These high school girls are just so fun to be with and they’re fun to coach,” Allen said. “It’s definitely the highlight of my day.”

Practice began for the team Monday, March 13.

“We’re split down the middle with returners and new freshmen (varsity players) and 90% of them play club ball. You put them in a cage and they look like juniors,” Allen said. “It’s about reaffirming and slowing it down to fine-tune for the older group and teaching a championship mindset. These girls have so much talent from top to bottom and each one has certain aspects that they bring to the team and game that they’re just plain good at. Softball is about slow, slow, explode, and if we can get that composure, every single one of them is going to shine.”

Williams Bay will open the season at home against Delavan-Darien on March 24.

“My goals for myself are just to continue being a student of the game,” Allen said. “You’re always learning about your players, you’re learning about your team and you’re learning about the game. Secondly for the team, I want to see a unified presence on the field. Since we’re half and half down the middle with freshmen and older girls it’s just going to be new territory for them, but I think in that newness, they can come together and grow.”

