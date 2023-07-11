Genevieve ‘Gigi’ Wilson is now a senior at Badger High School. Her love for the sport of soccer began when she started playing the sport at the age of 4 in Belmont, Pennsylvania. By fifth grade, she was already playing for a club team in the western Pennsylvania area. Following her move to Lake Geneva in between her seventh and eighth grade years, she found herself in a new home, a new state and a new school, but one thing that remained the same was her focus on soccer.

Wilson said growing up in the small town of Belmont, PA, most of her time was spent either on the soccer field or hanging out with friends, but moving to Lake Geneva provided much more of an opportunity for her on and off the field.

“I wasn’t in a town like this (Lake Geneva), so there weren’t as many opportunities to go hangout downtown with friends,” Wilson said. “It was more having to go make our way through the Pennsylvania traffic to do anything. It has been good here,”

Wilson said she “dabbled” in other sports like gymnastics, dance, and horseback riding, but it wasn’t for her, it was always soccer in large part because of the camps she would participate in.

“My parents would always put me in British soccer camps, which were basically little YMCA camps for a bunch of soccer players from around the world from the UK (United Kingdom) and Brazil,” she said. “Being able to hang out with those guys and interact with them for weeks on end really helped develop my love for soccer.”

Wilson started playing for the Badger varsity soccer team her freshman season, and despite her experience and confidence in her talent on the field, she called it an “interesting experience.”

“I figured I’d make varsity my freshman year because I like to say I’m really good at soccer, but it was a very senior heavy team and that made it easier for me,” she said. “But a lot of those seniors got injured early on, so I feel like the freshman class and all the other groups really came together and made the team work with what we had left to make something out of the season.”

Wilson had three goals her freshman season on the team that went 2-10 in 2021.

But she followed up her freshman season with 18 goals and nine assists as a sophomore and earned a First Team Southern Lakes All-Conference selection.

“I wasn’t expecting to do that right away,” Wilson said. “For club I usually play defense, so I would say it was a pretty big switch going from playing outside back almost exclusively on my club team to attacking positions like center forward and attacking mid. I used to play those positions all the time back in Pennsylvania, but after I moved here I kind of took a step back and started focusing solely on defense.”

Wilson currently plays for Rockford Rampage Club soccer team in Rockford, Ill.

This past season for the Badgers, Wilson was once again a first team All-Conference selection after tallying 11 goals and five assists in 20 games. Badger finished with an overall record of 7-13.

“Unfortunately, the start of our season was a lot stronger than our finish, but I thought overall it was really good,” she said. “Allie Billingsley (freshman) had a great breakout season and I think is already on to big things. It was really nice to see a lot more freshmen girls who play club play with us who had a lot more experience and see them play together. The sophomores, juniors and seniors already had those connections, and it was nice to keep everyone connected as we went through the season.”

Despite taking a “backseat” on the soccer field this past year compared to sophomore season stats, Wilson is still proud of what she accomplished.

“Given the fact that I was pretty much taking over the midfield, I felt pretty good,” Wilson said.

While her individual stats are impressive, Wilson’s favorite moments on the soccer field for herself so far in her three years as a varsity soccer player have just been being able to connect with teammates and other girls from different teams.

“I can’t really pick a singular one,” she said. “I know so many girls on the other teams within the Southern Lakes Conference and to be able to play those girls and see them during the games and after has always been my favorite part.”

Off the field, her favorite part is the pasta parties with her teammates after practice.

“There’s so much food and everyone is always hungry because they’re usually after practice,” Wilson said. “One time, we went to Kyleigh Freeman’s (recent graduate, goalkeeper) house and she had a big bonfire and it was a lot of fun.”

Wilson plans to continue playing soccer collegiately following her senior season, and despite not having any scholarship offers yet, she has been in frequent contact with several schools about continuing her soccer career.

“Right now, my top four are Cleveland State University, Wright State University (Greene County, Ohio), University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green, KY),” Wilson said. “I’m going to Cleveland State for a soccer camp, I have an official visit scheduled with Wright State, still awaiting to hear from UW-Milwaukee, and WKU is kind of on the side just in case.”

She said she hopes to receive an offer from Cleveland State at the soccer camp.

“One of my club teammates has already committed there, and I have been on their radar for quite a while,” Wilson said. “I just got to get through the camp first.”

Both of her parents attended and met at the University of Michigan, and if soccer wasn’t a factor in her decision, it would be “Go Blue” all the way for Wilson.

“My dream school has always been the University of Michigan,” Wilson said. “That’s where my parents met and one my older cousin’s is currently going there for track. It has always been my top choice, and the fact that it’s in the Big Ten Conference, it’s the big league, and everyone always watches them.”

Wilson plans to major in either Computer Science or Mechanical Engineering.

“At this point if I had to choose, I’m thinking Mechanical Engineering would be my major and computer science would be my minor if I had time for it,” she said. “But we’ll see.”

Wilson credits a lot her success to her parents, who she calls her biggest role models.

“My parents are my biggest ones academically and in general,” she said. “My family and my older sister have always had a huge impact on me. But if we’re talking sports, my favorite role model would be Wendie Renard, a center back for the French National Team.”

Wilson is a big Chelsea soccer fan, which she says has stirred up a rivalry with her head coach Ross Fowler, who is a Wolves (Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.) fan.

“I have never had him as a teacher, I have only seen him as a coach, and he’s been great,” she said. “He’s great to talk with, and he’s definitely helped me with the recruiting process in the UW system and helping me get in contact with some of those schools. He has been a big mentor, and having him be a constant in my high school career has been awesome.”

With one year left on the Badger soccer field, she wants to get back to the top of her game.

“My top priority is committing to a school before the end of my senior year,” she said. “I’m pretty sure it’ll happen before the end of the summer, but you never know. On the field, I want to keep the goals up and be able to stay at forward and hound the keeper some more would be great. As a team, my goal for us is just being solid for a full 80 minutes and have solid season throughout and not have any drop off like we did last season.”

Wilson said she knows the one girl in line to be valedictorian in the 2024 class, but she still hopes to get better grades than her in final year in high school.

“Just getting a little bit better grades than her is my goal,” she said.

