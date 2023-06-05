Badger freshman forward/midfielder Allie Billingsley passes the ball towards the middle of the field in the game against Delavan-Darien Thursday, May 25.
The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team’s seasons have come to end this past week, as both suffered narrow defeats in their WIAA Regional matchups.
Badger ends the season with an overall record of 7-13 after losing to Middleton 3-0 Tuesday, May 30.
Big Foot/Williams Bay finishes the season with a 6-9-3 overall record after losing in a 4-3 double overtime thriller to Platteville Thursday, June 1. Freshman Mya Gonzalez, seniors Leeza Patterson and Hanna Abram each had a goal in the game.
Badger (7-13)
Freshman forward/midfielder Allie Billingsley led her team in goals this season with 10. The scoring leader from last year, Gigi Wilson, a junior midfielder/forward, was not far behind with nine goals.
Senior forward Mia Hoover finished with four goals and junior midfielder Aaraceli Romero-Molina had two. Senior midfielder Tinker Trent, freshman midfielders Ella Jooss, Riley Sibbing, and junior midfielder Lexi Gustafson each had one goal.
In 21 games played, senior goaltender Kyleigh Freeman finished with 107 saves on 152 shots on goal for a save percentage of .703.
Big Foot/Williams Bay (6-9-3)
Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay) led her team with 17 goals in just 12 games played. She finished her senior season on a high note with 34 points. Sophomore Molly Andersen, junior Addie Larson each had four goals, freshman Mya Gonzalez had three, sophomore Ryann Grunow had two, and senior Hanna Abram had one goal, which came in the final game against Middleton.
Junior forward Caylie Wanat led the team in assists with four. Larson, Gonzalez and Aubrie Hanna were all tied with three assists, Grunow had two, and three players (Andersen, sophomore Bianca Mondragon and senior Violeta Mendoza) each tallied one.
Senior Magali Casteneda and Mondragon split the majority of the time at goalkeeper throughout the season, with Mondragon playing in nine games and Casteneda handling the goalkeeping duties in eight of the 18 games. Mondragon tallied 117 saves on a .801 save percentage, only allowing 29 goals. Casteneda finished with 36 saves in net and a .660 save percentage.
