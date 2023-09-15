The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team and the Badger boys soccer team had another successful week on the pitch, with both teams continuing to prove that they may be one of the teams’ to beat in their respective conferences.

Big Foot/Williams Bay (7-1, 2-0)

It’s not hard to argue that BF/WB has two of the most talented players in all of Wisconsin in Yeison Santos and Hudson Torrez. Santos leads the state in goals with 20. Torrez, a recent Marquette soccer commit, has 50 points so far on the year in just eight games. He has 12 assists and 19 goals, putting him in second each respective category.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Big Foot 7, Delavan-Darien 6.

Big Foot senior midfielder Joey DeLeon opened the scoring in the second minute off an assist from Torrez. Three minutes later, freshman Nial Blakeman made it 2-0 in favor the Chiefs on an unassisted goal.

Delavan-Darien responded by scoring the next three goals to take a 3-2 lead, two of which came from senior Rafael Galindo.

But in the final minute of the first half, Santos, the leading scorer in all of the state, found the back of net off an assist from Torrez, the leading point getter currently in all of the state, to tie the game up at 3-3.

Santos and Torrez, just as they have all done all season, took over in the second half, but the Comets didn’t make it easy.

Just two minutes in, Torrez scored, but it was quickly tied up once again with a goal by Delavan-Darien’s Aiden Aranda.

Torrez tallied the next two goals for the Chiefs in the 58th and 63rd minute, respectively, to give them a two-goal lead. But Galindo followed that up with two more goals to tie the game back up at 6-6 in the waning moments of the Rock Valley Conference showdown.

With two minutes left to spare in the game, Santos and Torrez came through in the clutch. Santos found the back of the net for game winner, his state leading 20th goal of the year, off another assist from Torrez.

BF/WB will look to keep their win streak alive in their next game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Whitewater.

Badger (6-3-1, 3-0)

The Badgers started out the season 0-2. Since that second loss back on Aug. 28 against Sun Prairie West, the boys of Lake Geneva have been tremendous. The Badgers have 6-1-1, have outscored their opponents 15-3 and shutout three teams’ in a row out of the Southern Lakes Conference.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Badger 3, Beloit Memorial 0.

Badger junior forward Gio Diaz scored the first goal for his team in the 11th minute coming off an assist from junior midfielder Oscar Nava.

Six minutes later, Martin Mada added to the tally for the Badgers with a goal in the 17th minute. Sophomore midfielder Aldo Tapia capped off the scoring for the Badgers in the 30th minute with a goal with an assist from fellow sophomore Romeo Torres.

Senior goalkeeper Sam Polyock finished with six saves.

The Badgers totaled 16 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Badger will travel to Wilmot for their next game Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Eight photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer game vs. Burlington Carlos Martinez Tony Salinas Ulises Martinez Elliot Vail Ethan Rurey Joey DeLeon Tim McIntyre Niall Blakeman

Eight photos from the Badger boys soccer game against Waterford Aaron Prietser Cesar Castro Emilio Aranda Ethan Priester Gio Lopez Ivan Morales-Vazquez Jared Alonso Oscar Nava