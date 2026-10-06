Senior Brynn Reinhardt serves against conference opponent Deerfield.
Junior Rori Hayes tips the ball over the net against Deerfield blockers.
Junior outside hitter Rori Hayes spikes the ball against Deerfield.
Senior Aubree Kunes serves the ball off a jump.
Senior setter Lauryn Sikes sets the ball for one of her Bulldog teammates.
Junior Hailey McAfoose gets the dig while returning a serve from the Deerfield team.
Senior Brynn Reinhardt tips the ball past the Deerfield block.
Williams Bay Volleyball team celebrates after winning a point during a match against Deerfield.
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