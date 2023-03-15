Being an athlete in high school or college while taking classes and doing homework can be a burden for some. However, Badger senior Crete Slattery, who is a three-sport athlete, a star baseball player, an honor student (4.1 cumulative GPA), a citizenship award recipient two years running and a member of several clubs/organizations at the school, seems to handle it with ease.

Slattery is an only child raised by a dad who was the second youngest of 12 siblings and a mom who was an only child. Prior to moving over to Walworth County at the beginning of fourth grade, he attended school in Kenosha.

“Once I got to about fourth grade and began going to school here, I started doing some more stuff and getting involved and making friends,” Slattery said. “Badger has always just been a really fun place to go to school.”

He started playing sports and organized tee ball when he was 4-years-old. He started playing basketball when he was 7-years old and began running cross country in high school, but he knew from the beginning that his love for baseball always came first.

“My whole life my dream has been to play professional baseball,” Slattery said. “I realized at around 10 or 11 that if I dedicated myself, I could give myself a shot.”

But for him, the experiences as a cross country runner and basketball player at Badger were well worth it.

“I didn’t really love the sport (cross country) at all, but it was such a great group of guys to be around and the coaches were great. I made a lot of friends on that team,” Slattery said. “I had a lot of fun playing basketball. The last two years haven’t gone exactly how I would have liked them to go personally, but every night was a fun atmosphere.”

Slattery joined the varsity baseball team his sophomore season, but would have joined his freshman year had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. According to head coach Beau Roddy, Slattery wanted to join long before it was even allowed.

“Crete has been coming to practice with us since he was in middle school and I couldn’t keep him out of there. He wanted to try out in eighth grade,” Roddy said. “He would show up at our camps, he has never missed one practice, and outside of school he has epitomized what it means to be a Badger. He’s done it the right way. I almost don’t have words to describe how much he has done and how committed he is to this sport and other things outside of baseball. He does it all, and I don’t know how he does it. He’s such a great kid who lives and breathes baseball.”

Slattery started out as a third baseman before transitioning to catcher at the beginning of last season because they didn’t have a catcher on the varsity team. Because of things like that, Badger head co-coach Michael Ploch called him “incredibly selfless.”

“We needed someone to fill that role and he stepped up,” Ploch said. “I think he had eight passed balls in his first game, but once he settled in and learned the position, he ended up throwing out more base stealers than anyone has in my five years here. He’s also been our offensive catalyst for three years. But it’s not just the on the field stuff. It’s coming to our baseball camps, and he’s literally volunteering at everything we do outside of baseball as well. He’s a great leader.”

Slattery received Academic All-State honors and was a second team All-Conference selection (Southern Lakes) in his junior season with his play behind the dish and at the plate. He finished with 26 hits. He had 14 singles, nine doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs. Behind the plate, he caught 17 baserunners stealing with a caught stealing percentage of .228. He also picked off four baserunners.

“I don’t think I got off to the best start, but it got better as the season went on and things started going my way,” he said. “

The Badgers went 10-16 in 2022 with a Regional final appearance against Westosha Central.

“It was a vast improvement for the team from my sophomore year,” Slattery said. “Everything just sort of clicked at the beginning of the season and it never really went downhill. It was even keel all year and we always played hard every game.”

Heading into his final season as a Badger baseball player, he has never felt more confident and is excited for the season.

“Personally, I want to improve my speed and arm strength,” he said. “As a team, I think we’re going to shock some people. Everyone has probably looked at Badger baseball the past 10 years and thought it’s a cakewalk. We’re not that anymore. Even though we lost a few key seniors from the last year, we have a lot of good freshmen coming in, we got juniors with two years varsity experience under their belt, and I’m confident it’s all going to click.”

Slattery will be continuing his academic and athletic career on the baseball diamond and in the choir at Ripon College where he earned both a merit and vocal scholarship.

He joins the most successful baseball program in Midwest Conference history with a total of 21 Conference Championships. He officially signed his National Letter of Intent back on March 1.

“Ripon has a long tradition of winning and it’s a really good program,” he said. “Growing up I always thought I wanted to go to a big school and my dream school was Notre Dame. But then once I realized that was probably not going to happen, I started to think that maybe I don’t just want to be one guy in a pot of 10,000. Ripon has around 800 students (undergraduate) and the whole vibe of the campus just clicked with me.”

Slattery plans to major in communications with an emphasis on broadcasting.

Throughout his love for sports, academics and getting involved has still always been his first priority. At Badger, he’s in choir, theater and musical theater, the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, was in the Academic Bowl, has volunteered for several events in and around the school, and even put the “Bucky” mascot outfit on from time to time.

“It’s such a great school and I love a lot of the people here,” Slattery said. “All these experiences have taught me to have a lot of passions because when you have just one thing in your life and that inevitably ends at some point, you’re not going to know what to do. But with a lot of interests and passions, you can lose one thing, but have all these other options to choose from. It’s good to expand your horizons.”

Slattery admitted that he was rather shy when he came into high school, but that’s no longer the case anymore because of the opportunities these clubs/organizations and activities have offered him.

“Being in musical theater, singing, dancing and reading lines on stage in front of people has really helped me with my confidence,” he said.

When looking at colleges, while academics has always been the priority, he wanted an opportunity to play baseball.

“Baseball has always been the main part and all the other aspects worked in its favor. Ripon has a great communications program and I want to go into that. So, if baseball ends after college, I want to go into broadcasting. I just want to stay as close to sports as I can. But I was always told I have face for radio,” Slattery said with a laugh.

Throughout his four years as a Badger High School student-athlete, Slattery has made so many memories, but the one he takes the most pride in is winning the Citizenship award. The citizenship award represents an outstanding citizen of the Town and reflects what the school values.

On the field, his favorite memory was last year in the 5-4 Regional Championship loss, but there’s a purpose behind it.

“Even though we lost the game last year against Westosha Central, my favorite memory is from the game,” he said. “I had a good game, it was a great game that we played, but it’s mainly because of what that game meant. That game is going to be what motivates me going into this season. Whenever I see a team, I’m just going to see that game and think we have to win.”

Slattery credits his friends, teachers, coaches and the school for his continued successes, but his parents are the reason he is the person he is now and will become.

“My parents have meant everything to me,” he said. “I don’t know how my mom’s arm hasn’t fallen off throwing all her BP (batting practice). My mom and dad equally got me into baseball and mom got me into basketball more since she played at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Neither one of them got me into cross country, but both made sure my butt stayed in cross country. In my family, when you start something you got to finish it, and I’m forever grateful that they have instilled that in me. They both taught me mental toughness, which has helped me so much. If you don’t have mental toughness as a baseball player more than any other sport, the game is going to eat you up.”

No matter what Slattery finds himself doing in 10 years’ time, he certainly won’t be lacking for options.

“Hopefully I’m playing pro ball,” he said. “If not, hopefully I have a family and a steady job in broadcasting. But if it gets the point, I’d love to pursue acting if neither broadcasting or baseball works out, so maybe somewhere out west I’ll look for a job.

