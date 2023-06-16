Seventeen Big Foot student-athletes have received Rock Valley All-Conference honors for their performances in their respective sports throughout the spring season.

Rock Valley All-Conference selections

Baseball (5-19, 3-15)

Honorable Mention: Will Wojcik.

He finished with a .246 batting average and a .343 on base percentage (OBP). Wojcik totaled had 15 singles and two doubles in 56 at-bats and 65 plate appearances.

Honorable Mention: Carter Reis.

Reis had an OBP of .406, an on base slugging (OPS) of .651, and a slugging percentage of .245. He finished with 11 hits.

Boys Tennis (6-13)

First Team: Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison (Williams Bay).

Grunow and Robison closed out their high school tennis career together as the number one doubles team for Big Foot/Williams Bay with a 15-14 overall record and a first round appearance at the WIAA Boys Tennis Individual State Championship.

Second Team: Scout Giroux.

Honorable Mention: Jack Kammermeier.

Girls Soccer (6-9-3, 3-4-2)

First Team: Mya Gonzalez.

Gonzalez finished with four goals, three assists and 11 points in just 12 games played.

First Team: Bianca Mondragon.

Mondragon had one goal and one assist while on the pitch this season. She also spent time as the goalkeeper where she played in 10 games and had a total of 134 saves.

First Team: Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay).

Patterson finished out her senior season on the soccer field with 18 goals, one assist, and 37 points at the forward position. She was also named as an Honorable Mention to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) Academic All-State Team.

Second Team: Hannah Abram (Williams Bay).

Abram closed out her senior season with two goals and was selected to the WSCA Academic All-State team as an Honorable Mention.

Second Team: Ryann Grunow

Grunow tallied two goals and two assists in 16 games played on the defense.

Second Team: Molly Andersen.

Andersen had four goals and one assist.

Honorable Mention: Kate Cismoki.

Honorable Mention: Aubrie Hanna.

Hanna added one goal and three assists.

Softball (9-15, 4-14)

First Team: Lily Wolf.

Wolf had had a batting average of .493, an OBP of .548, an OPS 1.654, and a slugging percentage of 1.107. Of her 37 hits, 13 were singles, 11 were doubles, four were triples, and launched nine home runs over the fence. She finished with 37 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

Honorable Mention: Holly Kynell.

Kynell had 26 singles and nine doubles with 22 RBIs. She finished with a batting average of .461 and OBP .506.

Honorable Mention: Kate Hummel.

Hummel had 22 singles, 12 doubles and one home run for a total of 35 huts. She had a batting average of .443, an OBP of .457 and a slugging percentage of .633. She added 21 RBIs.

Golf

Patrick Corey, Coco Counter, Dakota Nordmeyer and Andrew Ruhl were each named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Academic All-State Golf Team. Students must maintain a 3.25 GPA or higher, participate in 75% or more of their team's matches, and be either a sophomore, junior or senior.

8 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer game against Clinton/Turner Josie Giroux Bianca Mondragon Caylie Wanat Addie Larson Katie Cismoski Aubrie Hanna Ryann Grunow Stephanie Rodriguez

6 photos from the Big Foot softball game against Jefferson Claire Patek Ella Kinane Kelsie Kroening Madison Staver Natalie Klamm Olivia Patek

8 photos from the Big Foot baseball game against Whitewater Matthew Bauman Konnor Glos Lucas Bimrose Brady Wojcik Owen Smith Trent Peterson Will Wojcik Aaron Rowland

6 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay Tennis Invitational Ben Lavariega Logan McHugh Bo Seagren David Hernandez Jesse Robison Wyatt Vail