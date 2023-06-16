Big Foot freshman midfielder/forward Mya Gonzalez fends off her defender for the ball in the game against Clinton Turner Tuesday, May 9. Gonzalez finished with two of three goals in the Big Foot/Williams Bay victory.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot freshman Kate Hummel puts down a sacrifice bunt early in the game against Jefferson Thursday, May 11.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot’s Carter Reis crosses home plate to score a run in the game against Whitewater Tuesday, May 2.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot's Jack Kammermeier his the ball back over the net in his match against Badger Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
BFWB sophomore forward Bianca Mondragon retains possession from her Harvard defender in the game Tuesday, April 25.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Big Foot sophomore Holy Kynell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the game against Jefferson Thursday, May 11.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot sophomore Ryann Grunnow dribbles by a Jefferson defender in the game Thursday, April 5. She had one goal in the game.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot’s Will Wojcik swings at the pitch in the game against Brodhead/Juda Tuesday, April 11.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot's Scout Giroux competes in the number one singles match against Badger freshman Brandon Hall in the non-conference matchup Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Big Foot midfielder/defender Molly Andersen dribbles the ball up the field in the game against Clinton/Turner Tuesday, May 9. She finished with one goal in the game.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot sophomore Lily Wolf anticipates the pitch in the game against Williams Bay Monday, April 10.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis player Jesse Robison (Williams Bay) closed out his high school tennis career alongside his doubles partner Grayson Grunow at the WIAA Individual State Tennis Tournament in Madison Friday, June 2.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Big Foot senior Grayson Grunow lines up the ball and hits it back over the net in the number one doubles match against Badger seniors Evan Bernales and Marco Alberts Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Big Foot/Williams Bay senior forward Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay) chases down a loose ball in front of the Harvard, Ill. goaltender in the nonconference matchup Tuesday, April 25. Patterson finished with two goals in the game.
First Team: Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison (Williams Bay).
Grunow and Robison closed out their high school tennis career together as the number one doubles team for Big Foot/Williams Bay with a 15-14 overall record and a first round appearance at the WIAA Boys Tennis Individual State Championship.
Second Team: Scout Giroux.
Honorable Mention: Jack Kammermeier.
Girls Soccer (6-9-3, 3-4-2)
First Team: Mya Gonzalez.
Gonzalez finished with four goals, three assists and 11 points in just 12 games played.
First Team: Bianca Mondragon.
Mondragon had one goal and one assist while on the pitch this season. She also spent time as the goalkeeper where she played in 10 games and had a total of 134 saves.
First Team: Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay).
Patterson finished out her senior season on the soccer field with 18 goals, one assist, and 37 points at the forward position. She was also named as an Honorable Mention to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) Academic All-State Team.
Second Team: Hannah Abram (Williams Bay).
Abram closed out her senior season with two goals and was selected to the WSCA Academic All-State team as an Honorable Mention.
Second Team: Ryann Grunow
Grunow tallied two goals and two assists in 16 games played on the defense.
Second Team: Molly Andersen.
Andersen had four goals and one assist.
Honorable Mention: Kate Cismoki.
Honorable Mention: Aubrie Hanna.
Hanna added one goal and three assists.
Softball (9-15, 4-14)
First Team: Lily Wolf.
Wolf had had a batting average of .493, an OBP of .548, an OPS 1.654, and a slugging percentage of 1.107. Of her 37 hits, 13 were singles, 11 were doubles, four were triples, and launched nine home runs over the fence. She finished with 37 runs scored and 30 RBIs.
Honorable Mention: Holly Kynell.
Kynell had 26 singles and nine doubles with 22 RBIs. She finished with a batting average of .461 and OBP .506.
Honorable Mention: Kate Hummel.
Hummel had 22 singles, 12 doubles and one home run for a total of 35 huts. She had a batting average of .443, an OBP of .457 and a slugging percentage of .633. She added 21 RBIs.
Golf
Patrick Corey, Coco Counter, Dakota Nordmeyer and Andrew Ruhl were each named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Academic All-State Golf Team. Students must maintain a 3.25 GPA or higher, participate in 75% or more of their team's matches, and be either a sophomore, junior or senior.
8 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer game against Clinton/Turner
Josie Giroux
Bianca Mondragon
Caylie Wanat
Addie Larson
Katie Cismoski
Aubrie Hanna
Ryann Grunow
Stephanie Rodriguez
6 photos from the Big Foot softball game against Jefferson
Claire Patek
Ella Kinane
Kelsie Kroening
Madison Staver
Natalie Klamm
Olivia Patek
8 photos from the Big Foot baseball game against Whitewater
Matthew Bauman
Konnor Glos
Lucas Bimrose
Brady Wojcik
Owen Smith
Trent Peterson
Will Wojcik
Aaron Rowland
6 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay Tennis Invitational
Big Foot freshman midfielder/forward Mya Gonzalez fends off her defender for the ball in the game against Clinton Turner Tuesday, May 9. Gonzalez finished with two of three goals in the Big Foot/Williams Bay victory.
Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis player Jesse Robison (Williams Bay) closed out his high school tennis career alongside his doubles partner Grayson Grunow at the WIAA Individual State Tennis Tournament in Madison Friday, June 2.
Big Foot/Williams Bay senior forward Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay) chases down a loose ball in front of the Harvard, Ill. goaltender in the nonconference matchup Tuesday, April 25. Patterson finished with two goals in the game.