After opening the season at home with a perfect 7-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Waterford back on April 13, the Lake Geneva Badger boys tennis team retook their home courts in another conference matchup Tuesday, April 18, defeating Delavan-Darien 6-1.

Badger moves to 3-4 overall on the season and 2-0 in the conference.

Badger competed in a 32 team bracket at Brookfield Central High School from Friday, April 14 through Saturday April 15. While they only won one of their five matches as a team over the two day span at the Invitational, Badger head boys tennis coach Paul Lauterbach was still very pleased.

“We had some really good matches and I think the team improved,” he said. “I think we bonded a little bit as a team, which when you travel like that it’s fun.”

Badger narrowly lost 4-3 to Whitefish Bay on that Friday, one of the top teams in the state, following a 4-3 win over Wauwatosa East.

“If it helps improve our game and our confidence in the conference, that’s what it’s all about,” Lauterbach said. “It’s good for our team in the conference and for our more experienced players. For our one singles and one doubles for our team, that’s the world they want to be in when it comes time to the end of the season.

Season results so far

Badger 7, Waterford 0.

Neenah 6, Badger 1.

De Pere 4, Badger 3.

Arrowhead 6, Badger 1.

Whitefish Bay 4, Badger 3.

Badger 4, Wauwatosa East 3.

Singles:

Badger freshman Brandon Hall defeated Wauwatosa East's Joe Stocco 6-0, 6-0.

Badger freshman Johnny Engerman defeated Wauwatosa East's Lucas Krueger 6-1, 6-0.

Badger senior Lars Matson won in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 over Wauwatosa East's Alex Boeckert.

Wauwatosa East's Brayden Boedin defeated Badger freshman Will Spende 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

Wauwatosa East's Elliot Richer and Steven Thomas defeated Badger seniors Marco Alberts and Evan Bernales 1-6, 6-4, 4-10.

Wauwatosa East's Rees Routhe and Harper Morn defeated Badger sophomore Jonny Klug and freshman Christian Polkow 7-5, 6-3.

Wauwatosa East's Carter Lowe and Nathan Herzberg defeated Badger junior Aiden Uppling and sophomore Oliver Nafziger 7-5, 6-3.

Badger 6, Delavan-Darien 1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Brandon Hall, Badger def. Quinn O'Grady , Delavan-Darien High School, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Johnny Engerman, Badger def. Isai Gomez, Delavan-Darien High School, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 3 - Lars Matson, Badger def. Yosh Patel, Delavan-Darien High School, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

No. 4 - Will Spende, Badger def. Gabe Rodriquez, Delavan-Darien High School, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Marco Alberts, Badger- Evan Bernales, Badger def. Mauricio Duran, Delavan-Darien High School- Brenden Morales, Delavan-Darien High School, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Jonny Klug, Badger- Christian Polkow, Badger def. Kenneth Shackett, Delavan-Darien High School- Camden Lockhart, Delavan-Darien High School, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 - Ty Hillson, Delavan-Darien High School- Marwan Farah, Delavan-Darien High School def. Oliver Nafziger, Badger- Aiden Uppling, Badger, 6-2, 4-6, 5-7.

7 photos from the Badger boys tennis match against Delavan-Darien Marco Alberts Brandon Hall Jonny Klug Evan Bernales Aiden Uppling Will Spende Oliver Nafziger