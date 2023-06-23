Several Lake Geneva Badger High School student-athletes have been named to the Southern Lakes All-Conference teams for their play during the 2023 spring season in their respective sports.

Southern Lakes All-Conference Selections

Baseball (14-13, 6-8)

First Team: Sam Polyock.

He pitched in a total of 58 innings and only allowed six earned runs on 34 hits. He finished the season with an outstanding ERA (Earned Run Average) of 0.724, a new school record, and held his opponent’s BAA (Batting Average Against) to a measly 0.167. He finished with 69 strikeouts.

Second Team: Gavin Stewart.

On the mound, Stewart had 42 strikeouts and maintained 1.95 ERA in his 34 innings pitched. He held his opponent’s BAA to .237. At the plate, Stewart had a .304 batting average and a .432 on base percentage (OBP).

Honorable Mention: Crete Slattery.

Slattery graduates from Badger High School and Badger baseball as the new career hits leader with 81 and career doubles leader with 21. In his final season, he set a new single season home run record with eight. Slattery will be continuing his academic and athletic career on the baseball diamond at Ripon College.

Boy’s Golf

First Team: Charlie Huerth.

Huerth was dominant on the golf course the latter half the year. He placed first individually at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships with a 71 on May 16, defeating all 40 competitors in the field. He followed that up with another first place finish the following week with an individual score of 74 at the Waterford Regional. Huerth continued his run of low scores by advancing to the state tournament with an individual score of 77 at the sectional tournament at Brighton Dale Links-Kansasville). At state, he placed 44th overall with a score of 81 and 83 on back-to-back days for a total score of 164.

Honorable Mention: Grant Bittner. Bittner was not too far behind his teammate (Huerth) in the scoring throughout the season. He was a part of the Badger golf team that finished third in the conference and competed at the Regional Tournament this past season.

Girls Soccer (7-13)

First Team: Gigi Wilson.

Wilson finished with 11 goals and five assists for a total of 27 points.

Second Team: Allie Billingsley.

In just her freshman season, Billingsley tallied 11 goals and three assists, including a four-goal game in their 8-0 shutout victory over Greenfield back on April 21.

Honorable Mention: Zainie Walker.

Walker was a standout on defense for the Lady Badgers, finishing with one goal and one assist.

Softball (3-15, 3-11)

Honorable Mention: Lilly Butinas. Butinas accounted for eight of her team's 20 runs in a victory over Delavan-Darien on May 12 by hitting two 3-run home runs and a two-run triple.

Boys Tennis (12-9) – Southern Lakes Conference Champions

First Team: Evan Bernales/Marco Alberts

Bernales and Alberts were a dominant force on the tennis court for the Badgers this season. They finished with a 22-5 overall record, a conference championship, a sectional championship, and made an appearance at the WIAA Boys Tennis State Championships. Bernales will be continuing his tennis career at the College of Lake County, while Alberts’ will continue his soccer career at Carthage College in the fall.

First Team: Brandon Hall.

In 2022, Bernales was locked into the number one singles spot for Badger. In 2023, he paired up with Alberts to make a strong number one doubles team. With the number one singles spot open, Hall, a freshman, took it over and was dominant throughout the year. He closed out his freshman campaign with a 20-7 overall record, a sectional champion, and a earned a spot at the WIAA Boys Tennis State Tournament.

Second Team: Johnny Engerman.

Engerman was another freshman for Badger who had a great season in the number two singles spot by finishing with an overall record of 16-11, was a sectional qualifier, and a member of the team state qualifer.

Second Team: Jonny Klug/Christian Polkow.

Jonny Klug and Christian Polkow were a formidable number two doubles team for the Badgers on the tennis court this season. They finished with an overall record of 12-13, qualified for sectionals, and made it all the way to state for the WIAA Boys Tennis State Tournament.

Track and Field – Southern Lakes Conference Champions

Boys

Honorable Mention: Jackson Albanese.

Albanese picked up right where he left off the in the fall of 2022 during the cross country season by breaking even more individual records throughout the track and field season. He ran the 800-Meter in 1:57.68, 1600-Meter in 4:17.45, and the 3200-Meter in 9:09.36. Albanese will be continuing his cross country career at Kent State University out of the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Girls – Southern Lakes Conference Champions

Honorable Mention: Camryn Knaack.

Knaack set a new Badger High School Triple Jump record of 37-2.75.

Other Broken Records

Baseball

Matt O’Grady: O’Grady set a new single season stolen base record with 16.

Track and Field

Wade Brewington, Cesar Castro, Jordan Samonig, and Zach Bauman set a school record with a time of 1:31.96 in the 4 X 200 Meter Relay.

