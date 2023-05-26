Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lake Geneva Badger defense held strong to keep things close throughout the soccer match against Delavan-Darien (11-6-1, 3-4) Thursday, May 25, but the Badgers were unable to capitalize at the net, falling to the Comets 1-0 in their final Southern Lakes Conference game of the season.

“I thought we really struggled with our passes,” Badger head girls soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “We weren’t able to create a lot of offensive chances because we couldn’t get ourselves far enough down the field to have those opportunities. But Delavan-Darien did a good job of defending on Gigi (Wilson) knowing that she distributes well for us, and we just kind of struggled to adjust to that.”

Badger finished with four shots on goal and a total of eight in the game. Delavan-Darien had 19 shots, 10 of which were on goal, and only one found the back of the net early in the game in the sixth minute off the foot of Mayline Reynoso.

While that goal may have been all that was needed for the Comets to secure the victory, Badger senior goalkeeper Kyleigh Freeman was outstanding, saving nine of 10 shots, including an incredible, full extension, diving save in the 60th minute.

Badger came close to scoring in the first half on the few chances they did have. One was on a free kick by freshman forward/midfielder Allie Billingsley that just sailed over the crossbar and a perfectly placed shot attempt near the top corner of the net by senior Mia Hoover, though it was saved by the Comet goalkeeper, Hannah Fernandez, to keep the score at bay and ultimately hold on for the victory.

As the season and school year begins to wind down for Badger with at least two games remaining on the season, Fowler wants to see complete games from his team, regardless of the outcomes.

“I think we just need to put together an entire 80-minutes together of soccer,” he said. “When we do that, we’re pretty dangerous.”

Badger will travel to Middleton (11-3-3) out of the Big Eight Conference for a WIAA Regional matchup Tuesday, May 30.

7 photos from the Badger girls soccer game against Delavan-Darien Samantha Marks Riley Sibbing Ella Jooss Makayla Hayes Jasmine Meneces Lily Smiley Rocio Diaz-Olivares