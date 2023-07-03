With the 2023 fall sports fast approaching and practices set to begin in the near future, it’s never too early to start thinking about sports. Here are the fall sport schedules for the Lake Geneva Badgers.

Badger High School

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Aug. 24: Invitational at Badger - Home Opener.

Sept. 2: Invitational at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside.

Sept. 7: Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Burlington School Forest.

Sept. 14: Invitational at Kletzch Park.

Sept. 23: Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course.

Sept. 28: Invitational at Mukwonago High School.

Oct. 5: Invitational at Fox River Park.

Oct. 12: Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Badger.

Football

Aug. 11: Badger scrimmage at Germantown.

Aug. 17: Badger at Greendale.

Aug. 25: Racine Horlick at Badger – Home Opener.

Sept. 1: Badger at Union Grove.

Sept. 8: Waterford at Badger.

Sept. 15: Wilmot Union at Badger.

Sept. 22: Badger at Burlington.

Sept. 29: Badger at Elkhorn Area.

Oct. 6: Beloit Memorial at Badger.

Oct. 13: Westosha Central at Badger.

Girls Golf

Aug. 10: Invitational at Hawks View Golf Club.

Aug. 16: Invitational at Evergreen Golf Club.

Aug. 17: Invitational at Brighton Dale Links.

Aug. 22: Badger vs. Elkhorn Area at Lakewood Golf Course.

Aug. 24: Badger vs. Wilmot Union at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Aug. 29: Badger vs. Burlington at Lakewood Golf Course.

Aug. 31: Badger vs. Union Grove at Ives Grove Golf Links.

Sept. 5: Badger vs. Beloit Memorial at Lakewood Golf Course.

Sept. 7: Badger vs. Westosha Central at Lakewood Golf Course.

Sept. 12: Badger vs. Waterford at Lakewood Golf Course.

Sept. 16: Invitational at Riverside Golf Club.

Sept. 19: Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Rivermoor Country Club.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 22: Invitational at Ameche Field.

Aug. 23: Invitational at Ameche Field.

Aug. 28: Sun Prairie West at Badger – Home Opener.

Aug. 29: Waterford at Badger.

Aug. 31: Waukesha West at Badger.

Sept. 2: Invitational at Big Foot.

Sept. 5: Badger at Burlington.

Sept. 11: Badger at East Troy.

Sept. 12: Beloit Memorial at Badger.

Sept. 19: Badger at Wilmot Union.

Sept. 21: Wauwatosa West at Badger.

Sept. 26: Elkhorn Area at Badger.

Sept. 28: Racine Case at Badger.

Sept. 30: Badger at Middleton.

Oct. 3: Westosha Central at Badger.

Oct. 5: Badger at Brookfield East.

Oct. 10: Badger at Union Grove.

Oct. 12: Badger at Muskego.

Girls Swimming

Sept. 7: Meet at Burlington Wellness Center.

Sept. Sept. 12: Meet vs. Elkhorn Area.

Sept. 19: Double dual vs. Whitewater and Platteville/Lancaster at Whitewater.

Sept. 26: Delavan-Darien at Badger – Home Opener.

Oct. 3: Badger vs. Edgerton/Evansville.

Oct. 10: Badger at Beloit Memorial.

Oct. 17: Double dual at Badger against Jefferson/Cambridge, St. Catherine’s/The Prairie School.

Girls Tennis

Aug. 12: Quad at Muskego.

Aug. 17: Elkhorn Area at Badger – Home Opener.

Aug. 18: Invitational at Badger.

Aug. 19: Invitational at Badger.

Aug. 22: Badger at Union Grove.

Aug. 24: Beloit Memorial at Badger.

Aug. 25: Kenosha Tremper at Badger.

Aug. 31: Badger at Westosha Central.

Sept. 5: Badger vs. Brookfield Central at Wirth Park.

Sept. 7: Waterford at Badger.

Sept. 8: Tournament at Nicolet High School.

Sept. 14: Wilmot Union at Badger.

Sept. 15: Invitational at Waunakee High School.

Sept. 16: Invitational at Waunakee High School.

Sept. 21: Badger at Burlington.

Sept. 26: Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Waterford Union.

Volleyball

Aug. 22: Badger at Watertown.

Aug. 26: Invitational at Wilmot Union.

Aug. 29: Elkhorn Area at Badger – Home Opener.

Sept. 5: Badger at Westosha Central.

Sept. 9: Tournament at Kenosha Indian Trail.

Sept. 12: Badger at Wilmot Union.

Sept. 16: Badger at Delavan-Darien.

Sept. 19: Beloit Memorial at Badger.

Sept. 23: Invitational at Badger.

Sept. 26: Badger at Waterford Union.

Oct. 3: Union Grove at Badger.

Oct. 12: Badger at Burlington.

