Lake Geneva Badger fall sport athletes receive Southern Lakes All-Conference selections

Several Lake Geneva Badger student-athletes have earned Southern Lakes All-Conference honors for their play in their respective sports during the 2022 fall sports season.

Football (9-2, 8-0)-Southern Lakes Conference Champions

Southern Lakes Conference offensive player of the year: Junior JP Doyle. Doyle had an outstanding junior season as dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 694 yards and had six passing touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 1,147 yards and had 17 touchdowns. He averaged 104.3 yards rushing per game.

First team quarterback: Doyle.

First team offensive lineman: Senior EJ Gritzner. He also had 23 total tackles on defense.

First team tight end: Senior Aeneas Hayes. Hayes had two touchdowns and 94 yards receiving on the season.

First team kicker: Senior Andrew Karnatz. Karnatz was 3-of-4 in field goal attempts and 31-of-35 in Pat’s (Point after attempts).

First team defensive lineman: Senior Charley Zigmund. Zigmund finished with 58 total tackles. Of those 58, 21 were solo including eight tackles for loss. He also had a fumble recovery.

First team defensive back: Senior Seth Johnson. Johnson had 31 solo tackles, 62 total tackles and one interception.

Second team offensive lineman: Junior Brandon Watrous.

Second team offensive lineman: Junior Jackson Braden. Braden also added 14 total tackles on defense including one fumble recovery.

Second team running back: Junior Landon Nottestad. Nottestad was the definition of efficient in the ground game for Badger this season. He had 152 carries for 944 yards with seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Honorable mention wide receiver: Senior Cade Scheideman. He finished with 22 receptions for 412 yards and two touchdowns.

Honorable mention defensive back: Senior Santino Buttita. Buttita had one interception and 47 total tackles on the season.

Boys Cross Country (Southern Lakes Conference Champions)

Southern Lakes Conference athlete of the year: Senior Jackson Albanese.

First team: Albanese, 16:44.

First team: Senior Daniel Martinez, 17:48.

Second team: Junior Gage Nicholson, 18:08.

Second team: Junior Alex Cornue, 18:13.

Second team: Senior Tim Geils. 18:21.

Second team: Junior Javi Reyes, 18:21.

Honorable mention: Junior Isaac VanDeBerg.

Girls Cross Country

Southern Lakes Conference athlete of the year: Sophomore Molly Deering.

First team: Molly Deering, 19:53.

Second team: Sophomore Brooklyn Flies, 20:56.

Second team: Junior Ella Coltman, 21:12.

Honorable mention: Sophomore Delaney Deering.

Boys soccer (12-8-3, 4-2-1)

First team midfielder: Karnatz. He finished with six goals and five assists.

Second team defender: Senior Tim DeVries. He has six clean sheets, two goals and three assists.

Second team forward: Senior Ashton Turner. Turner led the team with 22 goals and had seven assists.

Second team forward: Senior forward Marco Alberts. Alberts tallied 12 goals and six assists.

Honorable mention: Junior defender Aaron Priester.

Girls tennis (21-13-1)

First team singles: Senior Tinker Trent (14-14).

First team doubles: Junior Cameryn Heckel (15-13).

First team doubles: Junior Charlotte Matson (20-8).

Second team singles: Sophomore Ellie Hirn (23-5).

Second team doubles: Sophomore Izzie Bailet (17-13).

Second team doubles: Junior Ella Willett (16-9).

Honorable mention: Senior Nina Anderson.

Volleyball (23-14)

Second team outside hitter/middle back: Sophomore Ashlin Nottestad. Nottestad had 218 kills, 99 digs, 86 aces, two blocks, and had a hitting percentage of .212.

Honorable mention libero: Senior Leigha Funari. Funari totaled six kills, 42 aces. 231 digs and a whopping 522 serve receptions.

Golf

Second team: Junior Chloe Chappell.

Honorable mention: Senior Lexi Schmidt.

The swimming all conference selections for both the girls and boys will be named in March 2023.