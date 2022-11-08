Lake Geneva Badger fall sport athletes receive Southern Lakes All-Conference selections

Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle was named the Southern Lakes Conference offensive player of the year and to the first team offense in the SLC All-Conference selections. He threw for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Doyle had 1,147 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns during the season.
Badger's Molly Deering runs the last yards of the WIAA Division 1 Sectionals for first place at UW-Parkside on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Deering was named the Southern Lakes Conference athlete of the year and to the first team for cross country.
Badger senior forward Andrew Karnatz receives a pass in the game against Wilmot Tuesday, Sept. 27. Karnatz, who will be continuing his academic and athletic career next fall at Loras College, received first team all-conference honors by tallying six goals and five assists during the season.
Badger junior and number two doubles player Charlotte Matson alongside her partner in junior Cameryn Heckel hits the ball in their tennis match against the number two doubles paring of Delavan-Darien on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Badger senior libero Leigha Funari bumps the ball towards the net in a game agaisnt Elkhorn Monday, Oct. 10.
Badger junior Chloe Chappell and captain of the golf team hits off the tee during the season opening tournament at Hawks View Golf Club. She finished with the lowest score of the tournament with a 61. Badger finished third with a combined score of 315.
Badger senior Jackson Albanese led his team with a time of 17:05, finishing third overall at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 22. The boys team as a whole qualified for the state championships. Photo from Sept. 8. Albanese was named the Southern Lakes Conference athlete of the year for boys cross country.
Several Lake Geneva Badger student-athletes have earned Southern Lakes All-Conference honors for their play in their respective sports during the 2022 fall sports season.
Football (9-2, 8-0)-Southern Lakes Conference Champions
First team quarterback: Doyle.
First team quarterback: Doyle.
First team offensive lineman: Senior EJ Gritzner. He also had 23 total tackles on defense.
First team tight end: Senior Aeneas Hayes. Hayes had two touchdowns and 94 yards receiving on the season.
First team kicker: Senior Andrew Karnatz. Karnatz was 3-of-4 in field goal attempts and 31-of-35 in Pat’s (Point after attempts).
First team defensive lineman: Senior Charley Zigmund. Zigmund finished with 58 total tackles. Of those 58, 21 were solo including eight tackles for loss. He also had a fumble recovery.
First team defensive back: Senior Seth Johnson. Johnson had 31 solo tackles, 62 total tackles and one interception.
Second team offensive lineman: Junior Brandon Watrous.
Second team offensive lineman: Junior Jackson Braden. Braden also added 14 total tackles on defense including one fumble recovery.
Second team running back: Junior Landon Nottestad. Nottestad was the definition of efficient in the ground game for Badger this season. He had 152 carries for 944 yards with seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
Honorable mention wide receiver: Senior Cade Scheideman. He finished with 22 receptions for 412 yards and two touchdowns.
Honorable mention defensive back: Senior Santino Buttita. Buttita had one interception and 47 total tackles on the season.
Boys Cross Country (Southern Lakes Conference Champions)
Southern Lakes Conference athlete of the year: Senior Jackson Albanese.
First team: Albanese, 16:44.
First team: Senior Daniel Martinez, 17:48.
Second team: Junior Gage Nicholson, 18:08.
Second team: Junior Alex Cornue, 18:13.
Second team: Senior Tim Geils. 18:21.
Second team: Junior Javi Reyes, 18:21.
Honorable mention: Junior Isaac VanDeBerg.
Girls Cross Country
Southern Lakes Conference athlete of the year: Sophomore Molly Deering.
First team: Molly Deering, 19:53.
Second team: Sophomore Brooklyn Flies, 20:56.
Second team: Junior Ella Coltman, 21:12.
Honorable mention: Sophomore Delaney Deering.
Boys soccer (12-8-3, 4-2-1)
First team midfielder: Karnatz. He finished with six goals and five assists.
Second team defender: Senior Tim DeVries. He has six clean sheets, two goals and three assists.
Second team forward: Senior Ashton Turner. Turner led the team with 22 goals and had seven assists.
Second team forward: Senior forward Marco Alberts. Alberts tallied 12 goals and six assists.
