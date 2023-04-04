Whether you’re looking on the soccer field, the basketball court or the track, there’s a good chance you’ll find Hudson Torrez during each sport’s season. Torrez, a junior at Big Foot High School and Walworth native, has been playing sports pretty much all his life.

“I started playing sports around 4 or 5 years-old,” he said. “I started out playing baseball, basketball and soccer. My dad coached basketball and soccer, so he wanted me to get into those and baseball was always something my friends and I did.”

To this day, he remains friends with many of the kids he met through sports and attending the same schools, and he hasn’t lost any of his love of soccer and basketball.

“The experiences have been great and I love Big Foot,” Torrez said.

This past fall season on the soccer field, Torrez scored 26 goals and had 15 assists to lead his team and was named first-team All-Conference. On the basketball court, he led his team with an average of 16.0 points per game, had 5.0 assists per game, finished with 63 steals, and was second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game. That impressive stat line also included a record-setting 40-point game, a new Big Foot High School record, in a game against Clinton back on Jan. 17.

As a track and field athlete during the spring, he competes in the 4X200 relays, the long jump, and the high jump. Torrez said he has received some interest so far from St. Norbert’s College for basketball, a private Division 3 Liberal Arts College located in De Pere and has received interest from Wright State University out of the Horizon League in Dayton, Ohio and the University of Wisconsin-Madison for soccer. His dream school is Wake Forest University in Wake Forest, North Carolina out of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

“Personally, I think I’d rather play basketball in college,” he said. “But I feel like right now I have a more realistic chance to play Division 1 in soccer.”

Keith Blakeman, the head boys soccer coach at Big Foot, has high praise for his star forward.

“Hudson has meant one thing to us and that’s goals and he is a consummate scorer of the ball,” Blakeman said. “He knows where to be, he knows how to finish, he knows how to help other people finish at the net, and he contributes with plenty of assists as well. But from his work in basketball and high level club, he has an incredible work ethic.”

Torrez was unable to play much of his sophomore season on the soccer field due to an injury, but according to Blakeman, he certainly made up for it as a junior individually and for the team.

“Missing him most of his sophomore year was tough for us,” Blakeman said. “We struggled to score and it was tough on him. He didn’t want to be out, he wants to be in there every game for the full 80 minutes. But he came back real strong his junior year and we expect even greater things from him in his senior year.”

Though a rarity of sorts, Blakeman said that Torrez became such an unofficial leader at the end of the 2022 season that he made him a captain, one of the first times in Blakeman’s long coaching career that he has even given a captaincy to a junior.

“He has definitely grown into that leadership role on the soccer field,” Blakeman said. “I think a lot of guys saw that even when he was injured from what he showed up to, to what he tried to do, and how hard he worked to get back on the field. He has really stepped up into that role and he deserves it.”

Torrez also plays club soccer for FC Wisconsin Soccer and plays AAU basketball for Chapman Basketball Academy based out of Mequon.

Hunter Price, the head boys basketball coach at Big Foot, called Torrez once of the most athletic kids he has had the opportunity to coach.

“He’s a twitchy athlete, who is quick, fast, and explosive,” Price said. “He always seems to be in the right place at the right time, which is indicative of someone who knows the game and has studied it enough to know what he’s doing.”

Price knew early on that Torrez was going to be special on and off the court, and that came from his ability to play as well as he did with former Big Foot basketball star and all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history, Gus Foster..

“After seeing Hudson play in some summer league games in July, I called Gus over to say ‘just so you know, Hudson is coming for your spot and I think he’s going to be just as dominant as you were.’ It wasn’t a shot at Gus, I know they worked hard together and I knew he’d be honored to hear that. They both bring so many differences to the game where Gus was just physically dominant and Hudson does it with craft.”

The Big Foot boys basketball program has won more games the past two years than any other team in Big Foot High School boys basketball in history and has had the most playoff wins in that same two-year stretch.

“The statistics speak for themselves as far as what he (Torrez) has meant to the program as a whole,” Price said. “I think his work ethic is pretty contagious. He and his buddies work really hard and that flowed down to the younger guys as well.”

Price can’t say enough about Torrez’s impact on the court, but his impact off the court has meant even more.

“We have developed a really good relationship, like a big brother, little brother relationship,” Price said. “He allows me to coach him up and push him, but at the same time we have a close enough friendship to where he can call me and we can talk about soccer, the Packers or anything. Whenever you’re elite at multiple sports, you have to make sacrifices. Being a top soccer player, he’s got national tournaments and being a top basketball player he’s got recruiting stuff and they’re all at the same times. During the season, he passed up a major recruiting tournament for soccer in St. Louis to play in a regular season game for us, which just shows you the character he has.”

Price said he asked Torrez why he made that decision, especially in a regular season game against McFarland where he admitted their chances weren’t great to begin with and Torrez said ‘he didn’t want to let his family down.’

“He’s such a good kid,” Price said. “He’s going to have options and I told him to just make the best decision for your future. Whatever gives you the best opportunity for life is the way to go, whether it’s basketball or soccer. You can’t make a wrong decision.”

Torrez said his basketball idol is future Hall-of-Famer and current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and his idol on the soccer field is arguably one of the greatest soccer (football) players of all time in Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi. But nobody has meant more to him than his parents.

“My parents have been amazing,” he said. “My entire life they have supported me in whatever I have wanted to do. I got AAU, I got travel soccer and I have track right now, so they take me everywhere. They do everything for me, so it’s really great.”

Within the athletic landscape, he couldn’t have asked for better coaches and mentors.

“Mr. Price, especially, is basically like an older brother and he teaches everybody on the team how to become a better man and just overall a better person on and off the court,” Torrez said. “Mr. (Greg) Lueck (Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field head coach) is a great coach and he’s really funny and I love having him around. Coach Blakeman has taught me how to win and he’s a great coach as well.”

With one more year as a high school student-athlete left at Big Foot, Torrez is ready to be make his last year the best year, both individually and for his teams.

“I’d really like to become a more vocal leader for the teams both on the court and on the field,” he said. “I want to keep the team together, have no egos and everyone just goes with each other.”

No matter what sport Torrez ultimately decides to pursue and play at the next level and no matter what he school he winds up attending after graduating from Big Foot High School next year, the sky appears to be the limit.

“I would like to become a special education teacher and I’d like to eventually live in North Carolina,” he said. “But you never know where sports will take you.”

