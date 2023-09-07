Hudson Torrez, a star-studded student-athlete on both the Big Foot basketball team and Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team, has committed to continue his academic and athletic career on the soccer field at Marquette University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“Extremely blessed to announce my Division 1 commitment to play soccer and continue my academics at Marquette University,” Torrez announced on the X social media platform Tuesday, Sept. 5. “I’d like to thank my family, my friends, and all my coaches that helped me to get this point.”

Torrez had other scholarship offers for both basketball and soccer, but he felt as though Marquette University was the best decision for him on and off the soccer field.

“I would say the main reason I chose Marquette was because of the coaches and the culture," Torrez said. "Coach (Louis) Bennett, Coach Sean (Hughes), Coach Graham (Shaw), and Coach Louis (Bennett II) all made me feel welcome right away and I got along with all four of them as soon as we began talking. The culture was exactly what I was looking for in a college. When I went on a visit, all the players welcomed me and acted as if I was already one of their teammates."

The Marquette Golden Eagles men's soccer team competes out of the Big East Conference and went 5-9-4 overall in 2022.

Torrez, a senior, currently leads his team (4-1-0) with a whopping 12 goals and five assists in just five games played so far in the 2023 season. He finished with 26 goals as a junior in 2022 and tallied eight goals as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury in 2021.

Torrez has a lot of success on the basketball court as well for Big Foot, but he believes soccer provides the best opportunity for him at the next level.

"As much as I love basketball, I love soccer just as much," Torrez said. "You don't get a better opportunity to do something you love as well as get a top notch degree at a school like Marquette."

Eight photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer game vs. Burlington Carlos Martinez Tony Salinas Ulises Martinez Elliot Vail Ethan Rurey Joey DeLeon Tim McIntyre Niall Blakeman