Williams Bay senior Leeza Patterson, who has been a member of the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay Co-op gymnastics team (WUW) since her sophomore year, officially punched her ticket to the WIAA State Gymnastics Meet for the third straight season with her outstanding performance at the WIAA Sectional held at Mukwonago on Feb. 23.

Patterson is the only gymnast on the team from Williams Bay. She will join fellow teammate Penny Zubor, of Wilmot, who also qualified for state. The meet will be held Friday, March 3 through Saturday, March 4 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Patterson will be competing in two events at state, the all-around where she placed fourth overall with a 34.525 and uneven bars after placing third with a score of 9.100 at sectionals. She took home seventh on the floor exercise, 12th on the balance beam and 19th in vault.

As a team, WUW placed fifth overall at sectionals.

Badger Co-op

Badger seniors Addie Welch and Lauren Milligan both qualified for the state gymnastics meet with their performances at sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mukwonago. The Badger Co-op gymnastics team placed third overall with a high score of 132.35.

Welch tied for fourth place on the Vault exercise with a score of 8.95 and fifth in the All-Around with an overall score of 34.425.

Millgan took home sole possession of third place on the Floor exercise with a score of 9.3, sealing her spot at state.

7 photos and 4 videos from the Badger/Burlington, WUW triangular gymnastics meet Delaney Nottestad Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team Addie Welch Watch now: WUW gymnast Adelle Polzen competes on vault Watch now: Badger/Burlington gymnast Aubrey Hart competes on vault Watch now: Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnast Riley Toro conpetes on the beam Watch now: Badger/Burlington gymnast Addie Welch competes on the vault Badger/Burlington gymnastics team Andrea Chart Adelle Polzen Morgan Rutherford