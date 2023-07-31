Williams Bay football hasn’t had a lot of success as of late, having only won three games since 2019. Their only win last year came in the final game of the season. The football program is looking to turn things around, and former defensive coordinator and now head coach Matt Landers, is hopeful he’ll be able to lead that turnaround.

“One of the things I just kept saying in my interview was that as a football coach, I’m very interested in staying in it because I was at Milwaukee Public Schools for a year and they didn’t have a team,” Landers said. “Every Friday I was just itching and it felt like something was missing completely. So, I interviewed with Dave Rowland (previous head football coach) after he decided to step down, and this is my first head coaching job, and there’s no place I’d rather be than Williams Bay, Wisconsin.”

Landers also serves as the Williams Bay Middle School/High School physical education teacher with a couple of strength and conditioning periods.

He played a variety of sports while at Oconomowoc High School, but his love for the game of football stood above the rest.

“I played on varsity beginning my sophomore year and started my last two years there,” Landers said. “But I had been playing football since I was 5 years old. I played baseball, basketball, participated in track and field, all of which I left, but I always joined those sports to get better at this one (football). I even wrestled for a year to get better at tackling as that was one of my weak points.”

Following his high school career, he went onto attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he planned to continue to play football, but injuries during his freshman and sophomore years prevented that from happening.

“In my freshman year I tore every ligament in my knee,” Landers said. “I talked to the doctor and he suggested doing ‘God’s plan” where instead of surgery, I went on to just doing rehab. I went back out there on the field my sophomore year and got a concussion, which forced me to have to relearn how to walk, eat, and drink again. I was then banned by the NCAA and I have been coaching ever since for the last six-seven years. There’s been a lot of jumping around, it has been an interesting path, but after talking with Mr. (Hank) Johnson (Williams Bay athletic director) and being here all last year teaching and building those connections with the kids has been a real strongpoint.”

The team will look much different than it did a season ago having graduated eight seniors, but for Landers, it’s about getting kids who want to play football.

“You get what you get at these smaller schools, its eight-man football. The really important thing that I focused on this offseason was just trying to get new kids out to football whether its kids who have never played or they took a couple years off. We got six-to-eight kids who either never played or took a couple years off and we got a few transfers coming over, which is always nice seeing how the program is building. That’s what we’re trying to do. If I can just get one more kid every year, than we’re looking at building a program and trying to get them reps.”

Landers said they have two or three returning starters back on offense and most of the defense outside of the secondary.

“Our starting middle linebacker, Jacob Nelson, was splitting fifty-fifty with a senior last year just so he could get the experience, and now he’s a senior and ready to take the reins,” Landers said. ”He’s put on a lot of size, he’s fast, his brain for just football in general is getting a lot better, he’s always getting better academically in the classroom, and that’s all we’re concerned about is getting better day in and day out.”

Another senior on the defense that Landers expects big things from is the ‘”small but mighty” Logan Lindloff.

“He’s in the weight room every day,” Landers said. “He has taken a big step and he’ll be a leader for us.”

Keegan Wehrein is expected be the starting quarterback this season. He replaces graduate Owen King, who broke all kinds of records in his only season playing football during his senior year.

“Right now we have a little bit of a quarterback battle, but he reminds of Zach Wilson (New York Jets quarterback),” Landers said. “He’s doing so well with the strength and conditioning, he’s lining up right next to the other quarterbacks, and he’s doing everything he can to get better. When he’s done with our workouts, he’s in the gym shooting hoops. He’s a kid that knows what it takes to get better. He’s a quiet leader, you’re not going to hear him yelling at anyone, he’s more lead by example. He has taken big steps.”

Quarterback play is an integral part in the success of any football team, especially one like Williams Bay, whose offense last year was primarily an air-raid system. But this year, Landers wants opposing teams to respect the Bulldog run game too.

“We have the athletes, and we just need to give them the ball and let them make a play. We’re working more on the run game this year. That is going to be a thing you will see every game. Last year, there was no threat of it unless it was Owen or Dominic Robbins tucking it. The running game is going to be more prominent. We don’t have three 6’5, 300 lbs. offensive lineman, so we have to figure out how we’re going to manipulate it in order to be successful. We’re learning a new offense and we’re learning a new defense. If we believe in it, it will work.”

Sophomore Carmine Robbins, younger brother of 2023 Williams Bay graduate Dominic Robbins, is expected to play on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“He’s grown six inches and he’s got the height of his brother,” Landers said. “He’s muscular and when you look at him you think linebacker. But when we did our seven-on-sevens, he played cornerback. We’re teaching him out to bait the quarterback because he’s so quick, they don't dare throw it that wide receiver he's covering.

With the amount of seniors on the team last year, many of the underclassmen didn’t see a ton of playing time, but that’s going to change this year.

“Everyone is going to have a part and they’re going to have to,” Landers said. “Last year, we had guys like Karsen Cox (wide receiver/defensive back) who played both ways and excelled. We’re not going to replace him, if we try to do that, it’ll be a downshift. But these guys understood the assignment. When I accepted the position of head coach, I held a meeting right away and said we have to get in the weight room and we have to get better. We have all of these dude’s when we come together as eight, I put us up against any other team. When people ask me how the football is looking, I tell them right now we’re undefeated. I think this year will be very critical in the sense of can you lean on your teammates. If I’m a defensive lineman and get blown out of the water 15 yards, I know that my linebackers are right there to defend. With the communication and love they have for each other, we can be a very successful group.”

Landers noted that, while it’s not official at this point, the kids have come out to play, and getting a junior varsity team is possible.

“When we put together these depth charts, it’s a lot of puzzles,” Landers said. “But the other nice thing is we have around six-to-eight per class. It’s not like next year, where we’ll only have two seniors. It is consistent throughout and that’s what I’m really happy with. These torches aren’t necessarily being handed down, it’s just that the flames are being relit to the next man up. The leadership is always growing. In practice, we’ve got seniors stepping up yelling at freshmen and freshmen yelling at seniors, and that’s what I really care about. It feels like we have 25 seniors on this team and its great.”

Throughout the seven on sevens and the workouts in the offseason, Landers has noticed there’s a brotherhood with this group, which he expects to be a strength of this team.

“These guys are always together and always bonding,” Landers said. “They’re ready and they love each other. I was late by five minutes on a drive over once and the kids blew up my phone asking if I was ok. They’re always checking up on me and with each other. They’re on their phones in a good way, they’re always on each other. We’re focused on leadership with the upperclassmen and the freshmen can’t drive. So, now when we show up to practice or a seven on seven, we got five kids in Jacob’s car, another four in Logan’s, and Keegan’s taken a couple in his car.”

Landers wants to win football games, and more importantly, push the Williams Bay program forward, and that’s what it’s all about.

“The motto I have been trying to preach to them is to strive to get 1% better every day,” he said. “Football is about 100 days, so if we start here and by the time we get to our final game against Montello, we should be at 100%. That’s what happened last year with Oneida. We played Belmont, we played them tough the whole time, they had to earn every yard, but we had some games where we slipped. Then we went to Oneida and we shut the door on them and pulled out a win. That’s what I’m looking for this year. I’m not looking just at that last game. I love winning, I would be lying to you if I said that when we lose, I won’t be upset. But what I tell the kids is if we win one, we win 100. If I can sit here and say that this team right now at the end of the year can beat the team that started the year, then I’ll be plenty happy.”

But what Landers is also looking for, is that Bulldog pride.

“I want us to walk around Williams Bay and be proud that we’re football players,” he said. “Looking at our history, that was very prideful, and as of late I’m trying to get back to that. I want the kids to be able to have a Bulldog on their chest and I want people to either know that’s Williams Bay, or at the least the community knows and is proud. The community always backs us, but I want to expand that.”

Williams Bay 2023 football schedule

Friday, Aug. 25: De Soto.

Friday, Sept. 1: at North Crawford.

Friday, Sept. 8: at Belmont.

Friday, Sept. 15: at Abundant Life Christian.

Friday, Sept. 22: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

Friday, Sept. 29: Oakfield.

Friday, Oct. 6: Green Lake/Princeton.

Friday, Oct. 13: at Montello.

10 photos from Williams Bay's football game against North Crawford Williams Bay defense Diego Valadez Dominic Robbins Dominic Robbins Dylan Danz Elian Valadez Garrett Wnek Karsen Cox Karsen Cox Keegan Wehrein Williams Bay wide receivers