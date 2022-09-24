Williams Bay football falls to to Abundant Life/St. Ambrose

The Williams Bay football team put on a show for three quarters in front of a packed crowd for their homecoming game Friday, Sept. 23. Despite a strong offensive performance in the first half and a stellar third quarter on the defense to keep the game close by the Bulldogs, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose was able to pull away in the fourth quarter, leading to a 62-36 victory.

“It was three quarters of great football, but we had a couple mistakes and they were able to take advantage of it,” Williams Bay head football coach Dave Rowland said. “They took the opportunity and scored the points after that.”

Williams Bay falls to 0-5, 0-2 on the season.

Williams Bay senior quarterback Owen King got the got the Bulldogs on the board first when he connected with senior wide receiver Tyler McKean on a fade route for a beautifully thrown 68 yard touchdown pass to make it a 6-0 ballgame midway through the first quarter.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose responded on their next drive when junior running back Paul Emmel ran in for an 8-yard rushing touchdown, his first of four in the game. They converted on their two-point conversion attempt to take an 8-6 lead to close out the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose junior fullback Joseph Marsland was able to capitalize on a turnover on downs by Williams Bay and score on a 3-yard rushing touchdown to increase their lead to 14-6.

But that lead was short lived as the Williams Bay offense was able to take advantage of two costly pass interference penalties by the Challenger defense on their next drive, eventually to a 5-yard rushing touchdown by King. King found senior tight end Kelton Randall in the end zone for the two-point conversion, tying things up at 14 apiece.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose got all the way down to the 6-yard line of Williams Bay on their next drive, but the defense held their own and forced a fumble that was recovered by sophomore Keegan Wehrwein.

While Williams Bay forced a fumble to get the ball back, they had an unforced error on their next possession. After a three-and-out by the offense, the punt team went out on the field, but a punt was never made as a high snap soared over the punter’s head and the Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Special teams unit was able to recover the fumble at the Williams Bay 4-yard line. Emmel scored on a 4-yard touchdown rush on the very next play followed by a successful two-point conversion with 45.8 seconds left in the half to make it 22-14.

With less than a minute before the clock hit zero, Williams Bay went into their bag of tricks and it certainly paid off in a big way with arguably the best play of the game that completely caught the Abundant Life/St. Ambrose defense off guard. King threw a screen pass to senior wide receiver Karsen Cox, who then reversed it to McKean, who ran it into the end zone from 65-yards out to head into halftime down 22-20.

Emmel scored his third rushing touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter to bring their lead up to 10 after another successful two-point conversion. But the Williams Bay offense came through again by using an eight play drive that resulted in King connecting on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cox followed by a two-point conversion to once again close out another quarter only down by two.

The fourth quarter was a different story, however, as the Challengers scored four touchdowns in the quarter to the Williams Bay one touchdown that came on a 31-yard rush by King for his second rushing score of the game with five minutes left.

King combined for four touchdowns in the game, with two through the air and two in the running game.

Williams Bay will be back on the road Friday, Sept. 30, against Oakfield.

Southern-East Conference scores

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (5-0, 2-0) 96, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeaulah (1-4, 1-1) 7.

Oakfield (3-1, 0-1) had a bye week.