Now it's official: Badger football wins outright conference title with win over Beloit Memorial

The Lake Geneva Badgers football team have now outright won the 2022 Southern Lakes Conference Championship following their dominant 35-7 victory over Beloit Memorial Friday night, Oct. 14, in their final regular season game of the season.

They finish the regular season with an 8-1, 7-0 in conference. Badger, seeded third, will play at home to take on six-seeded Oak Creek (7-2) out of the Southeast Conference Friday, Oct. 21, in the first round of the Division 1 WIAA Football playoffs.

Badger secured at least a share of the title on Oct. 7 with a 42-28 victory against Union Grove, but officially sealed the deal outright with one more win.

Badger senior running back Buddy Teale opened the scoring first quarter on a 16-yard rushing touchdown followed by a converted PAT by senior kicker Andrew Karnatz.

Badger went on a scoring parade in the second quarter, tallying 21 points. The first touchdown came 12-yard rush by freshman quarterback Matt O’Grady. Senior running back Seth Johnson scored on 11-yard rushing touchdown, and junior fullback Landon Nottestad closed out the half with a 16-yard rushing touchdown to give the Badgers a 28-0 lead at the half.

With the game appearing to be well in-hand, Badger scored one more time in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by senior running back Santino Buttita.

Beloit Turner was able to avoid the shutout by finding the end zone in the fourth on a 2-yard rush by senior Ayden Kuhle-Tyler.

Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle was 5-of-6 passing for 47 yards and had 42 rushing yards on six attempts. Nottestad had five rushes for 67 yards and one touchdown with an average of an incredibly efficient 13.4 yards per-carry. Teale had four rushes for 46 yards and one touchdown, Johnson had three rushes for 28 yards and one touchdown, and O’Grady had two rushes for 23 yards and one touchdown. Buttita had one carry and one touchdown.

Badger finished with 269 total yards of offense. The defense was stellar once again, only allowing 106 total yards by Beloit Memorial. They had 51 yards rushing on 34 carries, averaging just less than one-yard per carry.

In Badgers’ nine regular season games played, the defense allowed an average of 15 points per-game and only 11 points per-game in seven conference games. The offense outscored their conference opponents 236-77 and averaged 31.1 points-per-game.

Not only was the defense a key to their success, the rushing attack had a lot to do with it as well. As a team, they led the conference with 2,544 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per-carry and 32 touchdowns.

Doyle was the leading rusher for the team with 916 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nottestad was not far behind with 827 yards and six touchdowns.