Lake Geneva Badgers football secures Southern Lakes Conference Championship on homecoming with victory over Union Grove

Badger head football coach Matt Hensler made it a point before the season that the focus for the 2022 Lake Geneva Badgers football team was Southern Lakes Conference play. Eight weeks later with now just one game left in the regular season, they're now Southern Lakes Conference Champions after defeating Union Grove 42-28 in a back-and-forth battle Friday, Oct. 7.

“I got to give a tip of the cap to our guys,” Hensler said. “They hung in there, figured things out and played well in the second half.”

Badger has an overall record of 7-1, 6-0 in conference. Waterford, who remains in second in the standings with a 5-3, 5-1 record, is now unable to make up ground with one game left regardless of any Oct. 14 outcomes as Badger defeated the Wolverines 10-0 back on Sept. 2.

It wasn’t just that the Badgers' won the conference title, they more or less dominated their opposing teams up to this point with Union Grove being their toughest test yet. Badger has outscored their conference opponents`201-70 in conference, with two shutouts, and have only allowed 11.6 points-per-game.

But Union Grove, who were the Southern Lakes Conference Champions in 2021, didn't make it easy for Badger in their homecoming game.

Union Grove senior quarterback Nathan Williams got the ball rolling on the opening possession of the game, finding senior wide receiver Gavin Young in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown pass. That touchdown was the first of what turned out to be an offensive shootout in the first half.

On Badger’s opening possession of the game, they responded with a touchdown of their own as senior running back Seth Johnson ran it in for a 12-yard touchdown run to tie things up at 7-7. Union Grove used just over a seven minute drive to score while Badger’s offense was on only on the field for just over two minutes in the first quarter.

Williams connected on his second touchdown pass early in the second quarter, this time to sophomore wide receiver Matthew Gruber from 11-yards out to make it a 14-7 ballgame.

Badger followed up the Broncos touchdown with a three-and-out and needed their defense to step up, which they certainly did. Senior linebackers Aidan Francois and Taylor O’Laughlin each came away with a sack on first and second down, respectively. On Union Grove’s third down play on the Badger' side of the field, O'Laughlin stuffed Union Grove’s running back in his tracks for no gain, resulting in a punt.

However, Badger was able to capitalize on their next drive. Junior quarterback JP Doyle found a gap in the defense and connected with senior tight end and homecoming king Aneas Hayes in the middle of the field for a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie things up again at 14-14 with just under five minutes to go in the first half.

Union Grove was able to find the end zone one more time before the half ended on an 8-yard pass completion for a touchdown to senior running back Kacey Springer. Badger blocked the PAT, and headed into the locker room down 20-14.

In Badger’s first drive of the second half, Doyle scrambled to his right, plowed over a defender and scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Senior kicker Andrew Karnatz converted on all his PAT’s in the game, none more important than this one to retake a 21-20 lead.

Union Grove turned it over on downs on their first drive of the second half due to a Badger defense that seemed to finding their rhythm. With the Badger offense back out there, Doyle went right back to work. He kept it himself on a read option and ran for an 80-yard touchdown run to give them an eight-point lead of 28-20.

Union Grove was able to tie it up after a 32-yard touchdown run by Spranger and a two-point conversion by Gruber with 4:13 left to go in the third.

Badger used a methodical four-minute drive on their next offensive possession in what ultimately closed out the quarter, but not before Johnson scored from the 1-yard-line, his second rushing touchdown of the game to take a 35-28 lead.

Throughout the fourth quarter, Badger’s defense was stellar, which included a game-sealing interception by junior Ryan Bays with just over two minutes left in the game to give the ball back to the Badger offense.

Doyle added one more touchdown for good measure in the final minute, on a 46-yard rushing touchdown to pad their lead, and secure their first Southern Lakes Conference Championship since 2017.

Both quarterbacks played exceptionally well. Doyle was 3-of-5 passing for 60 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He rushed 13 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He has eight touchdowns in the last two games. He has 659 yards passing at this point in the season with six touchdowns. He has 13 rushing touchdowns and 874 yards rushing.

Williams nearly had a 70% passer rating, going 26-of-38 for 370 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“We got out of Union Grove exactly what we thought,” Hensler said. “We knew they were a really good team and they have turned it around the last half of the season. We knew they were going to get their best effort. They played so hard. Hats off to them and their coaching staff. I'm impressed with those guys as usual."

With a playoff spot locked up and a 2022 Southern Lakes Conference championship now in-hand (not physically yet) that does not mean their final regular season game against Beloit Memorial (2-5, 1-4) on Friday, Oct. 14 is meaningless. Hensler wants them to keep their foot on the gas, play hard, and focus on their next opponent.

“The job is not done yet,” he said. “But we are very happy and very fortunate to be in the situation we are in right now. It is fantastic and it is fun.”

Badger had 499 yards of total offense, 435 of that coming from the rushing attack. Junior fullback Landon Nottestad led the team in rushing yards for an astronomical 222 on 22 carries. He averaged 10.3 yards per rush. Johnson had two carries for 13 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one reception for 23 yards. Hayes had one reception for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Waterford (5-3, 5-1) 28, Beloit Memorial (2-6, 1-5) 7.

Westosha Central (6-2, 4-2) 41, Elkhorn (2-6, 0-6) 7.

Burlington (4-4, 4-2) 37, Wilmot (4-4, 2-4) 28.

Other scores from Friday, Oct. 7

Big Foot

Edgewood (6-2, 4-2) 47, Big Foot (1,7, 0-6) 7. Big Foot senior running back had 13 carries for 173 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs’ will play their final game of the season Friday, Oct. 14, at Beloit Turner (3-5, 1-5).

Capitol Conference scores

Lake Mills (5-3, 3-3) 49, Beloit Turner (3-5, 1-5) 39.

Columbus (8-0, 6-0) 54, Lakeside Lutheran (6-2, 4-2) 13.

Lodi (7-1, 5-1) 42, New Glarus/Monticello (1-7, 1-5) 7.

Williams Bay

Cambridge (IL) 70, Williams Bay (0-7, 0-3) 38.

The Bulldogs final game of the season will at home Friday, Oct. 14, against Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian.

Southern-East Conference scores

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (6-0, 3-0) 56, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (3-3, 2-1) 26.

Oakfield (5-2, 2-1) 45, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeaulah (1-6, 1-3) 14.