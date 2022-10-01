Lake Geneva Badgers football defeats Westosha Central, remains undefeated in conference play

The Lake Geneva Badgers football team has showed signs of being the best team in the Southern Lakes Conference with their undefeated record and all but likely proved that Friday, Sept. 1, defeating Westosha Central 52-21 in front of the packed home crowd that was in attendance.

“I thought we played hard, but really sloppy,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said. “We had lots of penalties (12 for 89 yards) and a lot of mistakes offensively and defensively. We played hard, so fortunately we were able to overcome that, but I thought we were pretty sloppy in the game.”

Badger now has an overall record of 6-1 and a 5-0 record in the conference with just two regular season games left. They maintain a one-game lead of first place over Waterford (4-3, 4-1), who they already shutout 10-0 back on Sept. 2.

Despite Badger throwing an interception on Badger’s first offensive possession of the game that ended up resulting in a Westosha Central touchdown, this game was never that close. Junior quarterback JP Doyle certainly made up for his early interception and had an outstanding game, leading the offense with four total touchdowns of his own.

The first of his four touchdowns came on a 6-yard rush into the end zone on their next offensive series to tie things up at 7-7 with a little less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Badger offense was not off the field for too long as Westosha Central fumbled on their next drive, recovered by Badger senior defensive lineman Charley Zigmund and set them up with great field position.

Freshman quarterback Matt O’Grady found the end zone from 23-yards out on a read option and gave the Badgers’ their first lead of the game, a lead that would only continue to grow throughout the rest of the game.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Badger was able to use a lot of good and a lot of luck for their next touchdown. Doyle threw a fade down the sideline that was in-and-out of the hands of Westosha Central’s senior defensive back Alex Sippy and fell right into the lap of Badger senior wide receiver Cade Scheideman, who ran it in for a 65-yard touchdown.

Hensler obviously noted the tip drill play was not exactly planned, but he is happy it worked.

“We needed some good luck,” he said. “We have faced our share of bad luck, so we needed something good to happen and that was a good one.”

Badger’s special teams unit came through in a big way late in the second quarter, blocking a punt and giving the Badger offense another shot at it. On 3rd down and 6, Doyle ran to his right off the read option and outran the entire Westosha Central defense for a 50-yard rushing touchdown. Junior fullback converted on the two-point conversion to give the Badgers’ a comfortable 28-7 lead heading into halftime.

The first points for Badger in the third quarter came on a 36-yard field goal by senior kicker Andrew Karnatz. While the Badger offense did not find the end zone on their first drive in the second half, they did on their next one, as Nottestad scored on a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 3:27 left in the third to make it a 38-7 ballgame.

Westosha Central finally was able put some more points on the board and find the end zone for a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the third on a Badger defense that wasn’t giving the Falcons’ much of a chance.

Doyle scored his third rushing touchdown with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard rushing touchdown. To close things out and seal the 37-point win, O’Grady scored on a 73 yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game with around four minutes left in the game.

Badger finished with 459 total yards off offense, 357 of those were in ground game, and only allowed only allowed Westosha Central to muster 237 yards of offense and 15 points. The Badger defense has only allowed 8.7 points per game in their five Southern Lakes Conference games so far.

Doyle was 4-of-10 passing for 102 yards and one touchdown. He had eight rushes for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Nottestad had 17 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown, while O’Grady finished with eight carries for 118 and two touchdowns. Scheideman had one reception for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Badger (6-1, 5-0) will be back on their home field for their homecoming game against Union Grove (2-5, 2-3) Friday, Oct. 7. Union Grove won the Southern Lakes Conference in 2021, and while their record may not indicate it this season, Hensler knows they will have to fix quite a bit before that game.

“We got to fix all the little things and tackling is number one,” he said. “Number two is offensive penalties. Believe me; we have plenty to work on.”

After Badger’s 42-21 win over Burlington on Sept, 23, they officially clinched a playoff spot for the 17th consecutive year. Hensler acknowledged that being in first place and taking care of business in the conference so far feels good. He knows there is a lot to work on and still plenty of football left to be played, but he would be lying if that 17-year playoff streak does not mean something.

“It says a lot about the current kids and the past kids,” he said. “The past kids set the tone, set that tradition and did all that work. We try to talk all the time about that winning is not a tradition; it’s about working hard, caring for each other and doing the little things. That’s the tradition, and the wins take care of themselves. Those traditions have been set years ago and these current kids make a choice to do it the same way.”

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Waterford (4-3, 4-1) 28, Elkhorn (2-5, 0-5) 14.

Burlington (3-4, 3-2) 47, Beloit Memorial (2-5, 1-4) 14.

Union Grove (2-5, 2-3) 35, Wilmot (4-3, 2-3) 14.

Other scores from Friday, Sept. 20

Big Foot

New Glarus/Monticello (1-6, 1-4) 32, Big Foot (1-6, 0-5) 7.

Capitol Conference scores

Columbus (7-0, 5-0) 42, Lodi (6-1, 4-1) 14.

Lakeside Lutheran (6-1, 4-1) 30, Lake Mills (4-3, 2-3) 27.

Edgewood (5-2, 3-2) 23, Beloit Turner (3-4, 1-4) 0.

Williams Bay

Oakfield (4-2, 1-1) 50, Williams Bay (0-6, 0-3) 18.

Southern-East Conference scores

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (2-2, 1-0) will take on Elkhart Lake/Glenbeaulah (1-4, 1-1) Saturday, Oct. 1.

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (5-0, 2-0) had a bye week.