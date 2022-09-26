Lake Geneva Badgers first place in Southern Lakes Conference: headed to playoffs regardless of what happens in next 3 games

The Lake Geneva Badgers football team now find themselves with sole possession of first place in the Southern Lakes Conference with their big win over Burlington and Waterford’s upset win over previously undefeated Westosha Central by a final score of 21-20 Friday, Sept. 23.

With this win, regardless of what happens in their final three upcoming games, Badger has earned a right to be in the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.

Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle was 7-of-12 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown that came on a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Seth Johnson early in the third quarter. He also had 22 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns, which was the highest rushing total of any player throughout Wisconsin Friday night, according to the Milwaukee Journal.

Fullback Landon Nottestad, a junior, had 19 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. His first rushing score came on a 98-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left in the first half and his second came in the third quarter on an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Badger freshman quarterback Matthew O’Grady had four rushes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

The Badger ground game finished with 408 yards rushing and averaged 8.7 yards per carry. The offense as a whole ended up with 501 yards of offense compared to just 196 from Burlington. Doyle had more yards rushing than Burlington's entire offense.

Badger (5-1, 4-0) will be back at home to take on Westosha Central (5-1, 4-1) Friday, Sept. 30.

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Waterford 3-3, 3-1, 21, Westosha Central (5-1, 4-1) 20.

Wilmot (4-2, 2-2), 28, Elkhorn (2-4, 0-4) 14.

Union Grove (1-5, 1-4) 35, Beloit Memorial (2-4, 1-3) 0.

Big Foot

Lodi (6-0) 40, Big Foot (1-5, 0-4) 7.

Big Foot senior running back Jax Hertel had 17 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Donald Hearn had four carries for 30 yards in addition to his 35 passing yards. Junior running back Chase Rodriguez had five rushes for 23 yards and senior Aaron Rowland had 15 yards on four carries. Senior wide receiver Trent Peterson had one reception for 30 yards.

Big Foot’s next game will be on the road against New Glarus/Monticello (0-6, 0-4 on Friday, Sept. 30.

Capitol Conference scores

Lake Mills (4-2, 2-2) 40, New Glarus/Monticello (0-6, 0-4) 0.

Columbus (6-0, 4-0) 37, Edgewood (4-2, 2-2) 0.

Lakeside Lutheran (5-1, 3-1) 50, Turner (3-3, 1-3) 33.