Lake Geneva Badger football defeats Oak Creek in second half thriller, advances to play Mukwonago Oct. 28

Down 14-7 at halftime, the Lake Geneva Badgers football team responded exceptionally well in the second half, outscoring Oak Creek 14-0, leading them to a 21-14 victory in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 Playoff game Friday, Oct. 21.

“We knew from watching them (Oak Creek) on film of the level of talent that they had,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “We thought all week as coaches that this was going to have the atmosphere and the intensity of a Level 1 game, and it did not disappoint. That’s absolutely what it was. We started out great, and then we got confused a little bit and didn’t play like our team for about four drives. But I thought we played pretty well down the stretch.”

With this win, Badger advances into the second round of the playoffs and will travel to take on the number two-seed Mukwonago Friday, Oct. 28. Mukwonago defeated Milwaukee Hamilton 56-0 in their game.

Badger senior linebacker Taylor O’laughlin got a sack off the edge on third down to force a punt by Oak Creek on their opening possession of the game, deep on their own side of the field.

The Badger offense used Oak Creek's poor field position to their advantage, starting their opening drive from Oak Creek's 44-yard line. After four consecutive bruising runs up the gut by Badger junior fullback Landon Nottestad, junior quarterback JP Doyle completely fooled the Knights defense on a read option, taking it in from 11-yards out for the touchdown. Senior kicker Andrew Karnatz converted first of three PAT's in the game, giving Badger a 7-0 lead with roughly five minutes left in the first quarter.

Oak Creek responded with over an eight minute, 15-play drive that resulted in a 3-yard passing touchdown by junior quarterback Cade Palkowski to senior wide receiver Joey Flaherty to tie the game up at 7-7.

Oak Creek scored one more time in the second quarter to make it a 14-7 ballgame, this time with Palkowski finding junior wide receiver Brayden Rohde for a 61-yard touchdown.

Badger opened the second half on offense, but were unable to score. But it didn’t take long for Badger to get the ball back and begin to impose their will in the second half in large part because of their defense.

On Oak Creek’s ensuring possession, Palkowski, on second down from their own 11-yard line, threw a deep ball towards the middle of the field looking for his intended receiver, but found Doyle instead, who made a spectacular one-handed interception and returned it all the way back to Oak Creek’s 9-yard line.

“He’s one of heck of an athlete and he continues to work his tail off,” Hensler said of Doyle. “He’s so doggone coachable.”

Nottestad capitalized off the turnover and went on to score on a 2-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game up at 14-14 apiece.

The score remained that way until there was until about six minutes left in the game. Nottestad scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run to retake the lead of 21-14. He finished with 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badger defense stuffed Oak Creek on seven of their nine offensive drives, with none of them being more important than their final drive. The Knights’ started from their own 36-yard line, took just over five minutes off the clock and found themselves just 10-yards away from tying the game back up and likely bringing the game to overtime. But the Badger defense had other plans.

On 4th-and-goal from the Badger 3-yard line and the game on the line, the Badger defense, who have been stellar all season long, made the play of the play of game and likely the season so far. The defensive front plowed through the Knights’ offensive line, forcing an off-balance throw that was tipped in the air by the leaping 6’4 junior defensive lineman Tanner Bishop for the incompletion and turnover on downs.

Nottestad rushed for a first down on the next drive to run the clock out and seal the Badgers ninth victory of the season.

Badger, the 2022 Southern Lakes Conference Champions, are heading to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

“The reason for our success is that we got 60-some kids who are willing, coachable, and it’s awesome,” Hensler said. “I’m so excited to have another week with these guys.”

Doyle had 17 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown to go along with his incredible interception that clearly shifted the momentum. Freshman Matthew O’Grady had four carries 14 yards and senior running back Buddy Teale two rushes for 10 yards. O’Grady also had a 70-yard punt that went to the moon to add to his stat line. Senior running back Seth Johnson had two receptions for 23 yards. Badger had 203 total yards of offense and Oak Creek finished with 226 total yards.