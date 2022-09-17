Friday night roundup: Big Foot falls to Lake Mills, Lake Geneva Badgers win 3rd straight game, Williams Bay loses in offensive shootout

Big Foot head football coach Jace Daniels admitted that they have hit a bit of a rough patch on their most recent three game road trip and that continued Friday, Sept. 16 at home in a 49-10 loss to Lake Mills (3-2, 1-2).

“We weren’t doing our assignments,” Daniels said. “They (Lake Mills) were hitting harder than us, executing better than us and eventually they are going to pop open big runs and be able to throw over the top of us because we are trying to do too much.”

After a three-and-out on Big Foot’s opening possession, the Lake Mills offense got the ball and took control early and often. On the first play from scrimmage, senior running back Ben Bucholtz took it to the house for a 53-yard rushing touchdown less than two minutes into the game.

Late in the first quarter, Big Foot senior running back Jax Hertel fumbled and it was returned for touchdown by the L-Cat defense. They converted on a two-point conversion to make it 15-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Big Foot’s offense used a heavy dose of the run game on their next possession that began from their own 40-yard line following a 41-yard return by Hertel on the ensuing kickoff. Hertel had a 6-yard gain followed by an 18-yard gain to give the Chiefs their best field position to that point at the Lake Mills 31-yard line. On 4th-and-5 from the 26-yard line, Hearn threw a pass intended for junior wide receiver Brady Wilkens that fell incomplete, but thanks to a pass interference penalty, the drive continued. Unfortunately, for the Chiefs, however, they were unable to find the end zone, but senior kicker Max Doubek converted a 27-yard field goal to put some points on the board and make it 15-3 with 9:39 left in the half.

Lake Mills responded with a nine-play drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Caden Beiling to senior wide receiver Liam Carrigan.

After another punt by Big Foot, Bucholtz eventually found the end zone for the second time on a 41-yard rushing touchdown with just 1:28 left in the half. He finished with 13 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Near the end of the first half, Big Foot senior quarterback Donald Hearn attempted a screen pass from their own 32-yard line that was intercepted by Lake Mills senior Derek Bruce, giving the ball right back to the Lake Mills offense in enemy territory. Beiling found senior JP Rguig on a fade route for a 27-yard touchdown to close out the half with a 34-3 lead. Beiling went 12-of-17 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

For much of the third quarter, the Big Foot defense stood strong, including forcing and recovering a fumble on the Lake Mills opening drive of the third quarter.

The next offensive possessions for Big Foot resulted in interceptions, the second one leading to Beiling’s third touchdown pass of the game from 24-yards out to senior Trysten Thiede to put them up 42-3 near the end the end of the third.

Lake Mills would go on to score on more time in the fourth quarter a 17-yard rushing touchdown by junior Cooper Murphy. Murphy had 11 carries for 86 yards.

With the game well out of reach and a running close ticking on the scoreboard, Big Foot didn't quit. Senior running back Aaron Rowland returned the ensuing kickoff all the way down to the Lake Mills 35-yard line. After a 25-yard gain by Hertel to get them down the 10-yard line, Hertel put his head down and used his 6’2; 210 lbs. frame to punch it into the end zone.

After starting out the year with a 31-12 victory over Whitewater, Big Foot now finds themselves on a four-game skid (1-4, 0-3). With four games left in the season, Daniels wants to see a lot of improvement. While every coach wants to win, it’s not just about that for him at this point.

“The things that we need to change is just ourselves,” he said. “We have to care more and be more disciplined. I want to see our older guys step up and prove it that they want it more than anyone else. I want to see everybody else do their part by stepping up in the weight room, stepping up in school, being leaders and not followers and showing us why they’re Big Foot Chiefs.”

Hertel had 19 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. Hearn was 3-of-12 passing for 26 yards and three interceptions.

Big Foot will be back on their home field Friday, Sept. 23, against Lodi (5-0, 4-0).

Capitol Conference scores

Lodi (5-0, 4-0) 23, Edgewood (4-1, 2-1) 7.

Columbus (5-0, 4-0) 53, Beloit Turner (3-2, 1-2) 14.

Lakeside Lutheran (4-1, 2-1) 52, New Glarus/Monticello (0-5, 0-3) 21.

Other scores from Friday, Sept. 16

Badger

Badger (4-1, 3-0) 20, Elkhorn (2-3, 0-3) 6.

Badger quarterback JP Doyle, a junior, had 19 rushes for 135 yards and one touchdown, including the opening touchdown of the game on a two-yard run midway through the third quarter. He also went 4-of-6 passing for 56 yards. Senior Santino Buttita had the second score of the game for the Badgers just a few minutes later on an 12-yard rushing touchdown. Senior running back Seth Johnson, who finished with four carries for 14 yards, had the final touchdown for the Badgers on a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Junior fullback Landon Nottestad had 19 rushes for 79 yards. Senior wide receiver Cade Scheideman four receptions for 56 yards. Badger finished with 329 yards of total offense, 273 of which came in the run game by seven different players.

Badger will be back on the road, looking to increase their win streak to four games and remain tied atop the conference standings on Friday, Sept. 16 against Burlington (2-3, 2-1).

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Westosha Central (5-0, 3-0) 35, Beloit Memorial (2-3, 1-2) 17.

Burlington (2-3, 2-1) 42, Union Grove (0-5, 0-3) 14.

Waterford (2-3, 2-1) 20, Wilmot 3-2, 1-2) 17.

Williams Bay

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (1-3, 1-0) 49, Williams Bay (0-4, 0-1) 28.

Williams Bay will face off against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in their homecoming game Friday, Sept. 23.

Southern-East scores

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (4-0, 1-0) 40, Oakfield (3-1, 0-1) 0.

Abundant Life/Valley Christian (1-2, 0-0) had a bye week.