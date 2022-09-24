Friday night roundup: Badger football moves into 1st place atop the conference with win over Burlington, Big Foot falls to Lodi

Badger

Badger (5-1, 4-0) 42, Burlington (2-4, 2-2) 21.

The Lake Geneva Badgers now find themselves with sole possession of first place in the Southern Lakes Conference with their big win over Burlington and Waterford’s upset win over previously undefeated Westosha Central by a final score of 21-20.

Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle was 7-of-12 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown that came on a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Seth Johnson early in the third quarter. He also 21 carries for 155 yards and touchdowns, the first coming on a 42-yard rush with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter and the second rushing touchdown coming with just 12 seconds left in the first from 4-yards out.

Fullback Landon Nottestad, a junior, had 19 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. His first rushing score came on a 98-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left in the first half and his second came in the third quarter on an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Badger freshman quarterback Matthew O’Grady had four rushes for 111 yards and one touchdown. His rushing touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a 68-yard gain.

The Badger ground game finished of 408 yards rushing and averaged 8.7 yards per carry. The offense as a whole out up 5-1 yards of offense compared to just 196 from Burlington.

Badger (5-1, 4-0) will be back at home to take on Westosha Central (5-1, 4-1) Friday, Sept. 30.

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Waterford 3-3, 3-1, 21, Westosha Central (5-1, 4-1) 20.

Wilmot (4-2, 2-2), 28, Elkhorn (2-4, 0-4) 14.

Union Grove (1-5, 1-4) 35, Beloit Memorial (2-4, 1-3) 0.

Big Foot

Lodi (6-0) 40, Big Foot (1-5, 0-4) 7.

Big Foot senior running back Jax Hertel had 17 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Donald Hearn had four carries for 30 yards in addition to his 35 passing yards. Junior running back Chase Rodriguez had five rushes for 23 yards and senior Aaron Rowland had 15 yards on four carries. Senior wide receiver Trent Peterson had one reception for 30 yards.

Big Foot’s next game will be on the road against New Glarus/Monticello (0-6, 0-4 on Friday, Sept. 30.

Capitol Conference scores

Lake Mills (4-2, 2-2) 40, New Glarus/Monticello (0-6, 0-4) 0.

Columbus (6-0, 4-0) 37, Edgewood (4-2, 2-2) 0.

Lakeside Lutheran (5-1, 3-1) 50, Turner (3-3, 1-3) 33.