The Big Foot Football team finished out the 2022 season with an overall record of 1-8 and 0-7 in the Capitol Conference. Their only win came in their first game of the season against Whitewater by a final score of 31-12. But it’s a new year, a new season, and under second year head coach Jace Daniels, about the focus is on moving the program forward.

“Obviously last year didn’t go very well and that’s not where we want to be,” Daniels said. “I thought we were semi-competitive in quite a few games, but what I’m hoping this year is to continue taking the next steps in this program and just be competitive all four quarters. I’m not so worried about the wins and losses as much as I am about competing all four quarters and holding each other accountable on the field.”

Last year was Daniels’s first year as a High School head football coach. Despite his extensive background in football on the offensive line in college, the NFL (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and the Canadian Football League, with prior coaching stops at Northern Michigan University (alma mater) and Michigan Tech University, being a head coach was a new experience for him, and he continues to try and learn and improve.

“I have learned a lot, but there’s always going to be a learning curve for me as a coach and the players knowing who I am, working scheme, and building a culture out here,” he said. “It’s different. I wish it could have been better a better year, but I hope from a mentality standpoint, and just me as a human being, I hope the kids got a lot from me in that regard. But anytime you have a season like that or a just a season in general, you have to take a step back, look at yourself, and figure out what you need to do better and work on.”

The team expects to return around five starters on offense and six of defense, with around 12 seniors on the team.

“From our older guys, we expect Will Wojcik to be a big leader for us,” Daniels said. “Caine Scolman made a lot of big strides for us throughout last season, and by the end of the year, he was doing a lot of really good things for us. Wyatt McDaniel is a third year varsity player at center, which is going to be really crucial for us. Brady Wilkins is another one who has the football knowledge and understanding at wide receiver and defensive back, which is so critical.”

One of the biggest returners to the team this year is senior Christian Lavariega (listed at 6’4, 340 lbs.), who plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

“Christian is a beast and has been doing a lot really good things in the weight room this offseason,” Daniels said. “His brother, Ben Lavariega (junior), will be on the line and is going to be really good for us.”

Some of the other younger guys that Daniels expects to play pivotal roles after gaining varsity experience last year are Brady Wojcik (younger brother of Will), Owen Smith (sophomore) and Carter Reis (sophomore).

“Those two (Smith and Reis) are going to have a lot of minutes,” Daniels said. We think Dakota Nordmeyer, who is very big in our basketball program (listed at 6’4), should be able to do a lot of good things at tight end. Hopefully we’ll be able to throw a lot of jump balls for him and he’ll be able to come down with them.”

The quarterback position is currently up for grabs, but Daniels said junior Evan Henningfeld is one of those guys who will initially be taking some quarterback reps in practice.

One of the players that they do have to replace is Jax Hertel, who was a star running back and linebacker for the Chiefs the past few years. He is now continuing his academic and athletic career on the football field (linebacker) at Northern Michigan University.

“I’m really excited for Jax,” Daniels said. “They (NMU) have a new staff, so it might take some time, but I think he’s going to enjoy himself. I think he’s going to play early and do really well. From the educational side, he’s going to really thrive there and he’s going to like being around his peers and being around the city of Marquette. It gives me another reason to go back up there now (Marquette, MI).”

But for Daniels, while he couldn’t be more excited for Hertel, it’s still difficult to replace a guy who had over 1,100 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and 59 total tackles on the defense last season.

“Losing him to graduation, now makes everyone else on the team have to step up and do their part,” Daniels said. “There’s no hiding now. I think that alone just given how our strength training and offseason work has gone, they have already been able to feel that and notice that. I think it has pushed everybody to make themselves better to help the team.”

Chase Rodriguez, a senior and standout wrestler in the Big Foot program, is expected to get the brunt of the carries at running back.

“He’s going to have the ball a lot and we believe do a lot of good things with it,” Daniels said. “I want to see guys at the spot compete. Do you know what you’re doing, are you doing what the coaches are asking you to do, and are you going to compete? That’s what we want to see.”

One of the stronger aspects of the team this year, according to Daniels, is just the competitive nature of the kids.

“I think we’re coming together as team and I think we have quite a few competitive guys who want to win, that want to hold each other accountable, and kids who want to be leaders,” he said. “We’re going to be a tough and physical football team. That’s going to be the nature of our team this year, and we’ve got the guys to do it.”

Daniels acknowledged that playing in the Capitol Conference doesn’t provide a whole lot of room for error. Only three teams in the conference last year out of the eight had losing records Columbus, who stood atop their conference last year, won the Division 4 State Championship. A senior linebacker for Lake Mills, Matt Stenbroten, who finished fifth in the conference, is ranked the 14th best player in the state in the class of 2024 according to 247sports.com, and is committed to Syracuse University to continue his football career.

So for Daniels, it’s about taking it one game at a time and seeing what happens.

“We obviously want more wins than losses, but knowing our conference, I’m not going to say we need to win a certain number of games,” he said. “But we have to win game one, that’s our biggest thing every year” Daniels said. “I want us to win game number one, I want us to be as competitive as we can be throughout the year, and that’s where it ends.”

Big Foot will open the season Friday, Aug. 18, at Whitewater.

2023 Big Foot Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 18: at Whitewater.

Friday, Aug. 25: East Troy.

Friday, Sept. 1: Columbus.

Friday, Sept. 8: Lakeside Lutheran.

Friday, Sept. 15: at Lake Mills.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Lodi.

Friday, Sept. 29: New Glarus/Monticello.

Friday, Oct. 6: at Edgewood.

Friday, Oct. 13: Beloit Turner.

12 photos from Big Foot's football game against Whitewater Brady Wilkins and Donald Hearn Max Doubek Christian Lavariega Big Foot's defense celebrates Big Foot defense Donald Hearn Donald Hearn Donald Hearn Jax Hertel Keaten Munter Will Wojcik