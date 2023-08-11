The Big Foot football team retook the field Friday, Aug. 11, to host a pair of scrimmages against Delavan-Darien out of the Rock Valley Conference and Parkview out of the SWAL Conference.

Big Foot took on Parkview in the first scrimmage set followed up with Delavan-Darien. Each time got a number of possessions on the offensive and defensive side the ball during the allotted time for each game.

While there is no winner or loser in a scrimmage, Big Foot head coach Jace Daniels couldn’t help but feel like his team won with their overall toughness and effort.

“I thought we were solid on both sides of the ball,” Daniels said. “My two words for the team were toughness and effort and that’s what I wanted to see and they gave us that. Obviously, we have a lot to clean up and making sure we’re getting better at certain things, but overall I thought it was great day for varsity and JV as well.”

It was their first opportunity to compete against a team other than themselves during the offseason.

“We got to keep coaching up the JV guys and get them up to speed, but again, they came out with toughness and effort and that’s what we’re looking for,” Daniels said.

Throughout all the practices, this was most game-like experience for the team in 2023 in an effort to prepare for their first game of the season scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 at Whitewater for their second game of the home-and-home series. Last year, Big Foot opened the 2022 season with a dominant 31-12 victory over the Whippets on their home field.

But Whitewater football, just as any high school athletics team, comes into the new season different from the last. For Daniels, he doesn’t know what to expect, but he’s excited for his team to get out there and compete.

“Our guys need to do a good job and take care of their bodies and be ready to come in locked in,” Daniels said. “Our guys need to give us full attention to detail as far as the plays go and to come out to practice with a ton of energy, crisp out there, and have that toughness and effort that they showed in our scrimmages. Whitewater is going to be a brand new team to a degree with their new head coach, so I have no expectations on what to expect. We just got to control what we need to control and come out and play as tough as we can and we’ll see what happens Friday night.”

Seven photos from Big Foot's scrimmage against Parkview, Delavan-Darien Brady Wilkins Evan Henningfeld Chase Rodriguez Konnor Glos Big Foot football Big Foot football Big Foot football