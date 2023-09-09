It was a tough night on the gridiron for the Big Foot football team Friday, Sept. 8, falling to Lakeside Lutheran 48-0 in their second Capitol Conference game and fourth overall contest of the season.

Big Foot falls to 0-4 and 0-2 in the conference.

“We have to come out with more intensity and more passion throughout the entire game,” Big Foot head football coach Jace Daniels said.

Big Foot began the game on offense with quick three-and-out, which was common theme for the Chiefs against the Warrior defense throughout the game.

Lakeside Lutheran broke it open early on offense and continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal throughout the first half. The first touchdown for the Warriors came on a 24-yard rush by junior running back Kaycee Guzman with 8:51 left in the first quarter to make it a 7-0 game.

On the next drive for the Chiefs,’ junior quarterback Evan Henningfeld was intercepted, which was quickly turned around for a score on offense as 220 lbs. senior running back Kayden Bou ran it in for an 11-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 14-0.

Lakeside Lutheran captured another interception on Big Foot’s next offensive possession, taking it to the house for a pick-six into the end zone to put them up 21-0.

Lakeside Lutheran added one more score before the first quarter came to a close. Senior quarterback Kooper Misna found senior wide receiver Karsten Grundahl for a 35-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter up 28-0.

Big Foot’s defense was much improved in the second quarter and beyond, including a stellar interception from by junior defensive back Brady Wojcik. However, the Warrior offense was able to add two more touchdowns before the first half ended, one on an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Misna and a 23-yard rush from Bou to make it a 41-0 game.

The Chiefs defense held Lakeside Lutheran to only one more touchdown in the second half, while showing off some promising drives on the offensive side of the ball with big plays from Hennigfeld and senior running back Will Wojcik despite never finding the end zone.

“We had some chances, but we just got to have more passion and more heart to be able to do your job,” Daniels said.

Henningfeld was 10-of-26 for 61 yards and had three interceptions. Will Wojcik had had 15 carries for 56 yards. Sophomore tight end Owen Smith had three receptions for 26 yards, Brady Wojcik had two receptions for 14 yards and senior wide receiver Konnor Glos had three receptions for 11 yards.

Big Foot will travel to Lake Mills (2-2, 1-1) for their next game Friday, Sept. 15.

Other scores from Friday, Sept. 8

Badger (4-0, 2-0) 27, Waterford 3.

The Lake Geneva Badger football team, currently ranked fifth in the state for Division 2, dominated another opponent standing in their way, defeating the Waterford 27-3 on their home turf in their first game since the start of 2023-2024 school year.

Badger sophomore Matt O’Grady scored on a 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter, the first of three for O’Grady in the game.

The Badgers didn’t find the end zone again until the third quarter, but as the saying goes, it’s not how you start it's how you finish.

Badger senior quarterback JP Doyle scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the quarter, O’Grady scored on a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, O’Grady did it again. Already with a touchdown on the ground and on special teams, Doyle connected with O’Grady on a 57-yard touchdown reception. He finished with 197 all-purpose yards in the game and three touchdowns.

Doyle had 17 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. Senior fullback Landon Nottestad had nine rushes for 51 yards.

The Badger defense had 300 yards of total offense and held the Wolverines to just 79 yards.

The Badgers will be back at home for their next game against Wilmot (1-3, 0-2) Friday, Sept. 15.