The Big Foot football team was much improved in second half after falling behind three scores in the first. They went on to outscore Whitewater 14-2, which included a touchdown grab by Konnor Glos and an exceptional a 92-yard pick-six by Brady Wojcik. But unfortunately for the Chiefs, it wasn’t enough to mount a full comeback, falling to the Whippets 26-14 Friday, Aug. 18 in their first game of the 2023 season.

Big Foot falls to 0-1 on the season.

“It was a rough start for us,” Big Foot head football coach Jace Daniels said. “We had a much better second half and did some things well. The guys played hard throughout the middle and towards the end. But I got to take the blame on it and I have to prepare these guys better each time we go out there.”

Big Foot began the game on the offense after receiving the opening kickoff under the Friday night lights at Whitewater, but it was a quick three-and-out.

Whitewater responded on their first drive of the game and made it all the way down to the Chiefs side of the field and ultimately scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Ivan Gonzalez to senior running back Nate Black. Following the touchdown, the Whippets converted on the two-point conversion and held an 8-0 lead with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter.

On the very next drive for Big Foot, junior quarterback Evan Henningfeld, who had an interception on defense ;later in the game, threw a pick-six and the Whippets were quickly up 16-0 after another touchdown and two-point conversion.

Following Whitewater’s second score in just over a minute from their first one, the Big Foot defense buckled down for much of the second quarter and made some big stops. In the waning moments of the first half, however, Whitewater used their two-minute offense to once again find the end zone and head into the locker room up 24-0.

Big Foot opened the second half on defense and put on a clinic defensively against the Whitewater. It began with a sack by sophomore linebacker Owen Smith. On the very next play, senior defensive lineman Caine Scolman broke through the line and sacked Gonzalez on back to back plays. On third and long, senior defensive back Chase Rodriguez broke up the pass in and out of the hands of a Whippet wide receiver to force a punt on fourth down.

Not a whole lot went right for Big Foot offensively in the first half, but on the first drive of the second, it couldn’t have gone much better. Starting from their opponent’s 47-yard line, Rodriguez broke free on the outside for a 26-yard gain and was taken down by his facemask to give the Chiefs even better field position.

After three straight plays of positive yardage in the red zone, Henningeld found Gloss in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown pass much to the excitement of the team and Big Foot fans in attendance. Given the score, kicking a PAT was out of the question, so senior running back Will Wojcik plowed his way through some defenders and reached across the goal line for the two-point conversion to make it a 24-8 game.

Both offenses continued to struggle the rest of the way in large part due to some key stops on defense, none of which were bigger than Brady Wojcik’s outstanding play later in the third. Brady read the quarterback’s eyes, followed the ball and jumped the route of the receiver to pick the ball off and run 92-yards down the sideline the other way to bring home a pick-six and another touchdown for the Chiefs and make it a 26-14 game.

The energy from the Big Foot faithful and the on the sideline picked up after the play, which only became greater after another interception by Henningfeld in the red zone and stopping Whitewater from putting another six points on the board a little white later.

But that interception wasn’t helpful with field position, pinning the Chiefs back at their own 3-yard line, which ultimately ended in Whitewater forcing a safety late in the fourth quarter and ultimately securing a 12-point victory.

Big Foot was originally scheduled to play at East Troy for the second game, but due to a lack of numbers, they recently had to cancel their season. The Chiefs will now travel three hours north to Auburndale for their week two non-conference matchup Friday, Aug. 25.

“It should be a good experience for us,” Daniels said. “Historically, their team has done pretty well. We just have to play as hard as we can, learn from this game, and come out and play tough all four quarters.”

Henningfeld went 5-of-17 passing for 66 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodriguez had eight rushes for 34 yards and Will Wojcik had eight rushes for 25 yards. Brady Wojcik had one reception for 50 yards on a last second Hail Mary as time expired in the first half and Gloss two receptions for 13 yards and one touchdown.

Eight photos from Big Foot's football game against Whitewater Carter Ries Ben Lavariega Bo Seagren Christian Lavariega Big Foot defense Chase Rodriguez and Konnor Glos Owen Smith Ryan Swaney