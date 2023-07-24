The Lake Geneva Badger football team continued their longstanding streak of success during the 2022 season, finishing with an overall record of 9-2, a Southern Lakes Conference Championship with a record of 7-0, and earning their 17th straight playoff appearance. Badger head football coach Matt Hensler, who now is set to begin his 17th year at the helm of the Badgers, could not have been more pleased with how last season went.

“It was a good year in a lot of different ways,” Hensler said. “Our number one goal, always, is to win conference, so that was a big deal for us. We had a really good group of seniors, so it was great for those guys to go out on a high note, and the flip side of that is, we had a lot of juniors play as well. If you can be successful and still have a ton of younger guys gain some experience and learn a little bit, that’s tremendous.”

Heading into last season, Hensler said he felt like not many people believed that they would have that much success right away due to the graduation of some key seniors from the 2021 team.

“Coming off the year (2021) before where we had some high profile talent, I think some people in the conference, even some guys on our team, maybe didn’t know where we’d fit in,” he said. “To bounce back from the year before and be successful again was a great thing.”

The Badgers will once again have to replace a lot of talent this year but are expected to return at least 11 players on offense and six on the defense that started at least one game throughout the 2022 season.

One of those returners for Badger is the reigning Southern Lakes Conference player of the year in senior quarterback JP Doyle. He threw for 694 yards and had six passing touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 1,147 yards and had 17 touchdowns. He averaged 104.3 yards rushing per game last year.

“He’s played in so many games, he has a ton of experience, and he always has a calm, cool and level-headed approach to what we do,” Hensler said. “We put a ton of pressure on him at the quarterback position and we force him to make a lot of decisions, and he’s done a great job. He’s one heck of a football player.”

Landon Nottestad, who had 152 carries for 944 yards with seven touchdowns at the fullback position last year, is another key returner to add to the Badger rushing attack.

“With JP and Landon alone, that’s over 2,000 yards rushing for us that comes back, and that’s a very comfortable feeling,” Hensler said. “We’ll be leaning on those guys a lot.”

But as anyone who knows football, how successful the quarterback and running back are in the passing game and run game, has a lot to do with the play of the offensive line. Hensler believes that will be a strength for the team because they’re returning four of the five starters from last year.

“Our offensive line has a ton of experience,” Hensler said. “Brandon Watrous is our center and started every game last year. Jackson Braden is a big dude (6’3, 290 lbs.), and has played a ton of football for us since his freshman year. Alex Lindbloom started about half the season for us at tackle, and Luke Adkins started nine games at the other tackle spot.”

Braden is a Minnesota State football commit.

“A couple other guys who played sparingly as sophomores last year on the line are Richard Skipper III and Yandel Flores, who both got some playing time,” Hensler said. “We have a lot of bodies up front that played a little bit.”

Matt O’Grady, who started the final two games as a freshman last year, will be back. In his eight games played, he finished with 220 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 24 carries.

“We still have to find another running back, we have to find some depth at the backfield positions, we’ve got to find a tight end and a receiver, so replacing those guys (Aneas Hayes and Cade Scheideman) will be a big deal."

Defensively, Badger has to replace five of their top six leading tacklers from last season, but Hensler feels as though the defense has a lot of talent.

“Ethan Francois and Tanner Bishop are two seniors who are back on the defensive line,” Hensler said. “Jace Billingsley played a ton of games on the defensive line, and there’s just a whole slew of guys who played defensively like Flores, Skipper III, Braden, Watrous. We feel very good about our offensive and defensive line depth.”

Senior Ryan Bays, who tallied 20 total tackles and one interception last year, is returning to the defensive backfield as a defensive back as well as Doyle, who led the team in takeaways at the free safety position with two interceptions.

“There’s a lot of good or great competition on the back end that we’ll figure out,” Hensler said. “Up front we’re fine, but outside of those guys, we have some inexperience at defensive back and linebacker, so that will be a focal point for us all through two-a-days, camp, and the preseason to find a bunch of guys who can play at those positions.”

Despite the attrition that high school athletic programs have every single year, Badger football has been the definition of consistent no matter who’s out there, earning six conference championships since 2011 and reaching the playoffs every year since 2006. For Hensler, the goal always remains the same, and that’s to win another Southern Lakes Conference title.

“We want to compete for a conference championship, make the playoffs, and try to make a run at it,” Hensler said. “That stuff means a lot to our kids, to our coaching staff, and to the people that follow us in the community. That’s our goal, no doubt.”

Badger will open the season on Friday, Aug. 17, at Greendale.

Badger Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 17: at Greendale.

Friday, Aug. 25. Racine Horlick.

Friday, Sept. 1: at Union Grove.

Friday, Sept. 8: Waterford.

Friday, Sept. 15: Wilmot Union.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Burlington.

Friday, Sept. 29. At Elkhorn Area.

Friday, Oct. 6: Beloit Memorial.

Friday, Oct. 13: Westosha Central.

12 photos from the Badger football game against Mukwonago Landon Nottestad Buddy Teale Charley Zigmund Jackson Braden JP Doyle JP Doyle Landon Nottestad Matt O'Grady Seth Johnson Taylor O'Laughlin Santino Butitta Wynn Stang