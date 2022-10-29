Badger football season ends with loss to Mukwonago in second round of the playoffs

The Lake Geneva Badgers 2022 football season included an undefeated conference record, a Southern Lakes Conference Championship, the right to play in the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season, and a playoff win. But the season finally came to an end Friday, Oct. 28, in a 42-7 loss against Mukwonago in the WIAA Division 1 Level 2 football playoffs.

“Right now it’s hard because you’re thinking so much about one game, but the further we get away from that, the more will reflect on the whole year,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “It was a great year and we had a great run.”

Badger had 27 seniors finish out their high school football careers out of the near 60 players on the team.

“I have been around most of these kids for four years,” he said. “When we stop thinking about this game, we’ll be able to look back and reflect on more than just this. That will be fun and those are positive things. The senior class did a great job.”

Badger finished with a 9-2 overall record and an 7-0 record in conference.

Mukwonago scored on their opening possession of the game, a drive that lasted over seven minutes, and ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass by senior Evan Herbig to senior wide receiver Trevor Boucher.

Their next drive lasted only one play with Herbig connecting on a screen pass that resulted in a 51-yard touchdown by senior tight end Jaxon Hoppe to make it a 14-0 ballgame at the end of the first quarter. Herbig was 8-of-9 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Mukwonago added two more touchdowns in the second quarter before halftime, the first coming on a reverse to Boucher for a 61-yard touchdown and a rushing touchdown by senior running back Wynn Stang.

“We couldn’t get anything rolling on offense,” Hensler said. “We played a very, very good team. When you play those good teams, you cannot afford to make mistakes. You have to be sound, assignment sound and we were not.

Stang, the leading rusher in the state, scored his second touchdown late in the third quarter from 5-yards out to make it 35-0. He finished with 27 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Badgers’ offense finally put a solid drive together to close out the third quarter. Junior quarterback JP Doyle fooled the defense with a pitch to senior running back Buddy Teale for a huge gain of 39 yards. Just under two minutes into the fourth quarter, Badger junior fullback Landon Nottestad found the end zone on a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Mukwonago added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter before the game ended on a 3-yard touchdown run by junior running back Jackson Miller.

“Defensively, I thought we were assignment sound,” Hensler said. “Our guys fought like crazy. They (Mukwonago) were 1,300 or 1,400 pounds in total up front and we are not 1,400 pounds. It comes down to physics.”

Hensler said there is a long list of things to be proud of about his team on the field this season, but most of that has nothing to do with football, it is about life.

“The biggest thing is who they are and how they treat each other,” he said. “They’re good kids and that’s obviously the most important thing. That’s something that we can reflect on throughout the course of the year.”

Although, for him, winning a conference championship feels good, too.

“Our goals are firmly planted in conference, so they absolutely took care of that this year,” Hensler said.“

Doyle had 18 carries for 51 yards and Nottestad had 11 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown. Teale had four rushes for 44 yards and senior running back Seth Johnson had two carries for 11 yards. Badger had 163 yards of total offense, 157 of which came in the ground game.